Auburn radio announcer, wife die after car crash

Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died from injuries sustained in a car crash Saturday night near the campus.

The Lee County Coroner's Office confirmed Sunday morning that Rod Bramblett died from a severe closed head injury at Birmingham's UAB Hospital, where he had been airlifted. Paula Bramblett, who was 53, died of internal injuries at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Rod Bramblett, who was 52, had been the announcer for the Auburn baseball team since 1993 and for the football and basketball teams since 2003.

Rescue workers were called after the Brambletts were involved in a two-car crash in Auburn just after 6 p.m. Saturday night. The driver of the other car was a 16-year-old who rear-ended the Brambletts' vehicle and suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, authorities said. That driver was not immediately identified.

"Our hearts are full of grief. Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!," Auburn president Steven Leath tweeted early Sunday.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey also paid her respects.

"The Auburn family lost two very special members last night. Rod & Paula Bramblett will never be forgotten, & Rod's voice will echo on for generations to come. I offer my deepest prayers & sympathies for the Bramblett family in this difficult time," Ivey wrote.

The couple are survived by their two children, Shelby and Joshua.

--Field Level Media