Auburn school bus struck by BB or pellet, police say

Jan. 7—AUBURN — Police said a BB or pellet is believed to have struck an Auburn school bus window Thursday afternoon while carrying students on Bradman Street.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said Friday that the bus driver didn't realize at the time what had happened but reported the incident to police after she returned to the city's bus garage.

No one was injured, and the Auburn Police Department is investigating, Cougle said.

Patrol officers and the school resource officers will be closely monitoring bus routes next week, he said.