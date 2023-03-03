Auburn traffic stop leads to chase, drug arrest

Mar. 2—AUBURN — Two men from California were arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a foot and a car chase across the downtown.

Police said patrol officers conducted a traffic stop near 48 Hampshire St. just before 9 p.m. and were speaking to the driver, Jeremiah Reed, 31, of Palmdale, California, outside the vehicle when Reed suddenly fled on foot.

"As officers pursued Reed, his passenger, Marqelle Perry, 27, also of Palmdale, California, took control of the vehicle and sped down Hampshire Street, ignoring all traffic control devices," according to a news release. Perry crashed the vehicle into a snowbank behind the Hilton Garden Inn and fled on foot running toward the Androscoggin River.

Both men were quickly apprehended — Reed by an Androscoggin County deputy who had stopped to assist, and Perry by Auburn police.

"While fleeing from officers, Reed threw an unknown object onto the roof of a nearby business," according to the release. "With the assistance of the Auburn Fire Department, officers were able to gain access to the roof where they located a clear plastic bag in the freshly fallen snow containing 177 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of approximately $15,000."

Reed was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and falsifying physical evidence. His bail was set at $2,500 cash.

Perry was also arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest and driving to endanger. His bail was set at $150 cash.