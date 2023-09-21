Auburn University swimmer accused of raping ‘physically helpless’ person ‘incapable of consent’

Police have arrested an Auburn University swimmer after a grand jury handed up an indictment on charges of first-degree rape.

Christopher Mikuta is accused of raping someone he knew on Oct. 9, 2022, the police department said in a news release.

The department said the rape was not reported until December.

According to the university’s athletics website, Mikuta was a swimmer on Auburn’s swimming and dive team.

Court documents obtained by WSFA-TV show the victim “was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

Police said after a thorough investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury and a true indictment was handed against Mikuta on Tuesday. Mikuta then turned himself in to police.

After reaching out to the university for comment, Dr. Jennifer Wood Adams, executive director of public affairs for the Office of the President, confirmed to WSFA that Mikuta “is no longer an Auburn student,” and added they were “unable to provide further comment.”

Mikuta is currently in the Lee County Jail in Alabama where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

