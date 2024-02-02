Auburn-Washburn school board member challenges incumbent for a Topeka seat in Kansas House

An Auburn-Washburn school board member is challenging the incumbent of a southwest Topeka seat in the Kansas Legislature.

Jacquie Whitney Lightcap, a Democrat, filed Thursday for House District 52. That seat is held by Rep. Jesse Borjon, R-Topeka, who filed for reelection in December.

Lightcap has been on the USD 437 school board since 2018. Her current term expires at the end of 2025, meaning she would have a year of overlap with serving in the Legislature, if elected.

She is focusing her campaign on education, economy and health care.

"I support public schools and believe that public tax dollars should be used for public schools and that special education should be fully funded," Lightcap said. "That's something we're hearing about right now quite a bit. And that school districts are really in the best position to make the best decisions for the students that attend in their area."

Jacquie Whitney Lightcap is running for Kansas House District 52.

She said she wants equitable tax policy, meaning she does not support a flat income tax because "I don't feel like that's a fair tax for all Kansans."

"I know that many hardworking families, besides working really hard and trying their best, still struggle to make ends meet," Lightcap said. "I think that we can find solutions that actually make a difference in people's everyday lives."

She said she feels there is too much partisan politics in the Legislature and it doesn't feel like the parties are working together.

"One of my main concerns about District 52 specifically, is that I don't feel our true interests are really being represented in a reliable and dependable way at the Capitol building," she said. "This district overwhelmingly voted 'no' on the constitutional amendment a few years ago. They also support Medicaid expansion, and that is not something that we can seem to get even discussion about — a productive discussion I should say — at our at our Capitol."

Democrats have identified District 52 as a key pickup opportunity for their attempt to break the GOP supermajority in the House. Meanwhile, even before Lightcap announced, House Republicans made a series of at least four sponsored Facebook posts touting aspects of the GOP tax cut package Borjon voted for.

"The supermajority is a challenge, and it's preventing real solutions and real helpful legislation from coming forth," Lightcap said.

Lightcap works at United Way of Kaw Valley, assisting local nonprofits as a volunteer coordinator. She has also previously held a leadership role with the League of Women Voters of Kansas and remains a member of the state and local organizations.

Her husband, Torey Lightcap, is the dean of Grace Episcopal Cathedral. They have two children, one at Kansas State University and another at Washburn Rural High School. She is a native Kansan who grew up in Topeka, graduating from Topeka West High School.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

