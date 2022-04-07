Auburn woman arrested for February 2020 murder of Edmonds 7-Eleven clerk

Edmonds police announced Thursday the arrest a 26-year-old Auburn woman on suspicion of the February 2020 murder of a 7-Eleven store clerk.

Nagendirman Kandasamy was killed Feb. 21, 2020 as he was working his shift at an Edmonds 7-Eleven on Highway 99.

The woman allegedly shot and killed Kandasamy after bursting into the store and jumping onto the counter.

The woman had previously been taken into custody on March 15, 2020 during a search warrant operation in Enumclaw.

She was arrested Wednesday by Auburn police, who located her during a traffic stop. She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.

Detectives will also recommend charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful posession of a firearm for a 25-year-old man who had also been taken into custody during the March 2020 operation. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges at the Pierce County Jail.

“The cowardly act that took the life of Mr. Kandasamy left a profound impact on his family and our community,” Chief Michelle Bennett said in a statement. “From its first moments, the women and men of Edmonds PD worked tirelessly towards putting this case together and taking a violent suspect off the street. While our detectives led the investigation, they had assistance from several law enforcement partners. This was a total team effort.”

