Auburn woman charged with Christmas Eve killing

A 43-year-old woman from Auburn has been charged with killing a 29-year-old Puyallup man on Christmas Eve.

King County Prosecutors charged Bridgett Cooke with the Second-Degree Murder of Jerid Sprague.

Detectives say Cook, the victim, and another man were in a car in the 1100 block of Oakesdale Avenue Southwest on Christmas Eve when an argument happened.

Cooke punched the victim multiple times and then shot him dead, according to the charging documents.

Officials say Cooke then pushed the victim out of the car and sped off.

Law enforcement found the vehicle and took Cooke and her companion in for questioning.

“At that time, there was not enough evidence to hold either one, so they were released,” said a spokesperson. “Further investigation revealed evidence showing that Cooke was the person who allegedly shot the victim.”

Cooke is being held on $1,000,000 bail.