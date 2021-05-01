Auburn woman denies attempted murder charge in 2020 New Auburn shooting

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·2 min read

May 1—AUBURN — A local woman charged with attempted murder in the October shooting of a woman in New Auburn denied that and a dozen related charges Friday.

Kachina Swasey, 25, was indicted in April by an Androscoggin County grand jury on 13 charges.

Charges of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Two charges of aggravated assault are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

She faces up to five years in prison on each of four felonies, including reckless conduct with a firearm and three counts of assault of an officer.

The remaining charges include two counts of assault and three counts of violation of condition of release, all misdemeanors.

Swasey is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $10,000 cash plus a supervised release agreement.

Her attorney, James Howaniec, said Friday he had discussed with Swasey the possibility of entering a a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, but decided to review a forensic psychologist's report before possibly returning to court to have her change her plea.

Police said that on Oct. 4, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting behind Roopers Beverage on Main Street.

There, officers found a 38-year-old woman who'd been shot in the face with a .22-caliber handgun before several witnesses who had detained the alleged shooter.

The victim, was conscious and alert, identified Swasey as her assailant, police said.

Witnesses said the shooting came after a brief "physical altercation" between the two women.

After officers arrested Swasey, she spat in the face of one of them, then was combative during booking at the jail, police said.

Swasey had been taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston to be "medically cleared for incarceration," where she kicked an officer in the chest, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Polar bear and grizzly bear hybrids, known as 'pizzly bears,' could become more common because of the climate crisis

    Also known as grolar bears, the hybrids usually share some characteristic of both species, which only diverged 500,000 to 600,000 years ago.

  • Coronavirus latest news: NHS suspends recruitment of Indian medics amid deadly crisis

    Overseas holidays get green light from May 17 Isolation rules eased for care home residents Travel traffic light system: what is it and how will it work? Inside India's ‘war room’ connecting Covid sick with medicine Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial NHS recruitment from India has been suspended amid concern over doctors and nurses leaving when they are most needed during India's devastating Covid-19 crisis. The Government is expected to introduce the pause on arrivals of clinicians from India who have been recruited to join NHS trusts but have not yet travelled. It comes as India continues to be engulfed by a Covid wave, with hundreds of thousands of people infected by coronavirus each day. Anger is growing across the country and critics have accused the Indian government of abdicating responsibility, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed #superspreaderModi on social media. No 10 is said to have been in contact with the Indian government to oversee the arrival of aid including ventilators and oxygen supplies, both of which are dwindling in supply. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Lakers star LeBron James returns from injury against Kings

    Lakers star LeBron James, who has missed 20 games because of a sprained right ankle, played in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Stowaway' to 'Thunder Force'

    Netflix's new sci-fi movie, "Stowaway" starring Anna Kendrick, was the streaming giant's most popular film this week.

  • Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

    About 8% of Americans who have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have not returned for their second shot. Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says important protections come from a second shot. (April 30)

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • Newsmax settles a defamation lawsuit from a Dominion executive at the center of election conspiracy theories and issues an apology

    Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer went into hiding because of death threats following conspiracy theories that he rigged the election.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • 5 people accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her pets have been arrested, LAPD says

    Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot and injured in Los Angeles in February.

  • Amal Clooney files lawsuit against senior IS enslaver in pursuit of elusive justice for Yazidis

    Amal Clooney has launched a lawsuit on behalf of five Yazidi women against the most senior female member of the Islamic State in a bid to get justice that has so far eluded the minority. The women were raped and enslaved by IS fighters after being captured from the Yazidis' homeland in northern Iraq in 2014. The civil suit, the first case of its kind in the US, was filed this week at the US District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia against Nisreen Assad Ibrahim Bahar, also known as “Umm Sayyaf”, who is accused of holding the five woman as slaves in her home in Syria. Umm Sayyaf was captured in 2015 by US Delta Force soldiers on the mission where they killed her husband, top IS financier Abu Sayyaf, and is currently being held by Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hands victory to immigrants facing deportation

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday offered new hope to thousands of long-term immigrants seeking to avoid deportation in a ruling that faulted the federal government for improperly notifying a man who came to the United States illegally from Guatemala to appear for a removal hearing. The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the high court's conservative bloc, overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Agusto Niz-Chavez from pursuing his request to cancel the attempted expulsion based on the length of time he had lived in the United States. The justices decided that federal immigration law requires authorities to include all relevant details for a notice to appear for a hearing in one document rather than sending the information across multiple documents.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • 13 interesting things you never knew about 'Mean Girls'

    From shocking casting decisions and behind-the-scenes secrets to bizarre errors, here are some little-known facts about the iconic comedy.

  • The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

    Body-camera video shows the Chicago cop who shot Anthony Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the dying man. That officer provided aid instead.

  • Mark Zuckerberg buys up another 600 acres of Hawaii which he promises to ‘conserve’

    The $53m purchase means billionaire now own 1,300 acres on Kauai