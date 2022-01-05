Auburn woman indicted on felony arson charge in Walgreens fire

Jan. 5—AUBURN — A local woman was indicted Tuesday on felony charges stemming from a November 2021 fire at a Walgreens store.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up charges against Sarah Huntington, 32, accusing her of arson, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and aggravated criminal mischief, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Police said firefighters responded to a call at the Walgreens store at 61 Union St. shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 23, 2021, to a report of a fire outside the store that had spread into the store.

The fire caused more than $2,000 damage to the store, according to the indictment.

Huntington, formerly of Sabattus, was arrested and held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

She was still in custody Tuesday when the indictment was handed up.

According to an Auburn Police Department Facebook post, the building sustained structural damage and significant smoke damage.