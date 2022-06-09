Auburn woman killed in Lewiston crash; Sabattus man arrested

Jun. 9—LEWISTON — One person was killed and others were injured Wednesday afternoon when vehicles collided about 2:30 p.m. at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard.

Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, was found dead inside a Volvo after it was struck from behind while stopped at a traffic light, Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent wrote in a news release.

Other passengers in that vehicle were also examined for injuries, although none were considered life-threatening.

The remaining victims, who were not identified, were said to be in stable condition at a Lewiston hospital Wednesday night.

St. Laurent said early indications are that a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Ryan Curran, 37, of Sabattus was traveling inbound on Lisbon Street "at a high rate of speed" when it struck the Volvo from behind. The impact forced the Volvo into a cargo van.

He was arrested on a charge of violating probation but other charges are likely as the investigation continues, St. Laurent said.

Curran has a criminal history that includes convictions for driving while intoxicated and drug trafficking, according to state court records.

As the victims were extricated from the vehicles, rescue crews called for more ambulances from Auburn and Lisbon.

Police, fire and rescue crews remained at the scene later Wednesday, working in occasional downpours.

The crash site was reconstructed into Wednesday night, with police using forensic mapping of the area as their investigation continued.

Traffic was rerouted around the area and the street reopened early Wednesday evening.