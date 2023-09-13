Auburndale man brandishing knife shot, killed by officers Tuesday

Auburndale resident Angelo Theodore Curcione, 55, was shot and killed after threatening two Auburndale police officers and a Polk County Sheriff's deputy with the pictured knife on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

AUBURNDALE — An Auburndale man armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers Tuesday after Polk County Sheriff's officials said he threatened deputies with a knife.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, around 8:43 p.m. Tuesday a 911 call was received from a woman who said her boyfriend, later identified as 55-year-old Angelo Theodore Curcione, had attempted to stab her with a knife in the West Ridge neighborhood. Two Auburndale police officers on the way to the scene were notified Curcione had fled the scene.

Also: 26-year-old Polk City man dies in 3-vehicle accident on State Road 33. Two others injured

One of the sheriff office's K-9 units was in the area and also responded to the call to search for the suspect. Judd said the officers tracked Curcione's for about 11 minutes through the neighborhood before the dog alerted its handler on West Ridge Boulevard near the intersection of Berkley Road.

Judd said Curcione jumped out of the bushes brandishing a knife and saying "shoot me, kill me" repeatedly as he approached moved toward the officers. That's when the three officers drew their guns and fired several times at Curcione.

"[Curcione] got shot," Judd said. "He got exactly what he asked for with a threat of death to two police officers and my deputy."

No officers or deputies were injured in the incident, which is now under investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.

Judd did not identify the three officers involved in the shooting, stating the individuals had not had an opportunity to speak with their families following the event as of Tuesday night. Sheriff's office officials said no further information would be released until late Wednesday afternoon.

"We had a successful outcome tonight," Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said.

Curcione had recently moved to Florida from New Jersey, according to Judd, where he was recently been released from prison after serving time for attempted murder.

Judd said he learned from Curcione's family he was convicted of attempted murder of a law enforcement official and resisting arrest with violence against two officers.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale man brandishing knife shot, killed by officers Tuesday