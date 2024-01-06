Auburndale man dies in fiery crash after head-on crash: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Auburndale man was killed Friday evening after a failed attempt at passing in a no-passing zone ended in a fiery crash, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 8:57 p.m., a 27-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on SR-39 in Pasco County at a high speed when he tried to illegally pass multiple cars.

However, this led to the man crashing head-on into a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old from Plant City.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist ended up ejected from his vehicle and into an embankment where he died. His motorcycle flipped and crashed into a guardrail before catching fire.

The driver of the Cherokee and his passengers, also teenagers, suffered minor injuries.

