Auburndale man gets 6 months' probation in 12-year-old boy's accidental shooting death

An Auburndale man has been given six months of probation for failing to safely store a firearm, resulting in the accidental shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in December 2022.

Michael K. Louis pleaded no contest last week to the charge, a second-degree misdemeanor, court records show. Judge Mary Catherine Green signed off on the agreement, in which the adjudication of guilt is withheld and the State Attorney’s Office pledges to file no further charges.

Green’s order says that Louis may not possess weapons or ammunition during the probation period. He also must attend a parenting class and a firearm safety class and pay court fees and $370 for investigation costs.

Louis, 30, lived in Lakeland at the time of the incident. The Lakeland Police Department reported that the 12-year-old boy was visiting a 13-year-old friend for a sleepover at Louis’ home on Starling Loop in North Lakeland.

The two boys found a loaded handgun inside a vehicle parked in the garage, LPD said, and as the 12-year-old was handling the weapon the gun fired one round, hitting him. The boy died after being transported to Tampa General Hospital, LPD reported.

A charging document says that Louis should have known that someone younger than 16 was likely to gain access to the gun without a parent’s permission and without adult supervision. Florida law requires gun owners to keep weapons in a locked container or in a location that a reasonable person would consider to be secure.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale man gets 6 months' probation in boy's accidental shooting