Auburndale officers and Polk deputy fatally shoot suspect in vehicle theft, PCSO says

Officers from the Auburndale Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a suspect in a vehicle robbery early Friday morning.

Auburndale officers were dispatched at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday to a report of a stolen 2011 Kia Sorrento from a Circle K store at Berkeley Road and U.S. 92, the PCSO said in a news release. Less than 10 minutes later, a two-vehicle crash was reported on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from U.S. 92 west.

An Auburndale Police sergeant arrived first at the crash scene at 11:23 p.m. and determined that one of the vehicles involved was the stolen Kia, the release said. The suspect charged at and punched the sergeant, and the sergeant discharged his Taser, the PCSO reported. The suspect pulled a Taser probe out of his body and continued to resist the officer.

A Polk sheriff’s deputy soon arrived, along with four other Auburndale officers, including a police dog. The suspect then began threatening officers with a knife, the release said. The dog engaged the suspect, but he fought off the dog and aggressively approached the officers again with the knife, the release said.

Four of the Auburndale officers and the PCSO deputy shot at the suspect. The officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene, the release said.

As of Friday morning, PCSO only identified the dead suspect as an adult white male. The agency was waiting for notification of relatives before releasing his name, spokesperson Brian Bruchey said.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will conduct an investigation of the fatal shooting, as will the Polk County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit. There will also be an administrative investigation, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a review.

Auburndale PD will further investigate the vehicle theft, the release said.

Under PCSO’s standard protocol, the deputy will be on paid administrative leave until cleared to return, Bruchey said. The same procedure applies to the Auburndale officers, APD Chief Terry Storie said.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: PCSO: Officers fatally shoot suspect after vehicle theft in Auburndale