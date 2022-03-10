Auburndale police say the found driver who fatally hit a bicyclist before driving off Tuesday

AUBURNDALE — Auburndale police found the driver who hit a bicyclist on Havendale Boulevard and drove off from the scene Tuesday, the agency said in a release.

Police said detectives interviewed 53-year-old Brian Fleeman on Tuesday evening and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the preliminary investigation, the adult male bicyclist, whom APD said was in his 50s, was riding westbound in the far-right lane on Havendale Boulevard and fell off his bike near the 3100 block of Havendale Boulevard about 5 a.m.

The bicyclist was found dead on-scene. Witnesses told officers that a red car hit the bicyclist while he was lying in the road and continued driving west on Havendale Boulevard.

Police said that the bicyclist's family has been notified of his death but doesn't want his identity released.

Anyone with information or witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Matthew Kirkpatrick at 863-965-5555 or the on-duty patrol supervisor.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Auburndale police ID driver who fatally hit a bicyclist on Havendale