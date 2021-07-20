  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

auci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange about funding at the Wuhan virology lab. When Paul asked Fauci about his previous testimony on the issue, Fauci said, “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.”

Video Transcript

RAND PAUL: Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11, where you claim that the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan?

ANTHONY FAUCI: Senator Paul, I have never lied to before the Congress.

- Microphone.

- Your microphone.

ANTHONY FAUCI: Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement. This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function. What was--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ANTHONY FAUCI: Let me finish.

RAND PAUL: Take an animal virus and you increase its transmissiblity to humans.

ANTHONY FAUCI: Right.

RAND PAUL: You're saying that's not gain of function?

ANTHONY FAUCI: Yeah, that is correct. And Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about. OK? You get one person--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

ANTHONY FAUCI: Madam Chair, can I answer?

RAND PAUL: This is your definition that you guys wrote. It says that scientific research that increases the transmissibility among mammals is gain of function. They took animal viruses that only occur in animals and they increase their transmissibility to humans. How you can say that is not gain of function.

ANTHONY FAUCI: It is not.

RAND PAUL: It's a dance and you're dancing around this, because you're trying to obscure a responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic.

- And let's listen to Dr. Fauci.

ANTHONY FAUCI: I have to-- Well, now you're getting into something. If the point that you were making is that the-- the grant that was funded as a sub-award from Eco Health to Wuhan created SARS-CoV-2, that's where you were getting. Let me finish.

RAND PAUL: We don't know. We don't know--

ANTHONY FAUCI: Wait a minute. I can--

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

RAND PAUL: --the lab, but all the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself.

ANTHONY FAUCI: I totally--

- This committee will allow the witness to respond.

ANTHONY FAUCI: I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator. Because if you look at the viruses that were used in the experiments that were given in the annual reports that were published in the literature, it is molecularly impossible.

RAND PAUL: No one's saying those viruses caused it.

ANTHONY FAUCI: It is molecularly--

RAND PAUL: --those virus caused the pandemic. What we're alleging is the gain of function research was going on in that lab and NIH funded it.

ANTHONY FAUCI: That is not--

RAND PAUL: You can't get away from it. It meets your definition and you are obfuscating the truth.

ANTHONY FAUCI: I'm not obfuscating the truth. You are the one--

- Senator Paul's time is expired, but I will allow the witness to finish.

ANTHONY FAUCI: Let me just finish. I want everyone to understand that if you look at those viruses, and that's judged by qualified virologists and evolutionary biologists, those viruses are molecularly impossible--

RAND PAUL: No one's saying they are.

ANTHONY FAUCI: --to result in SARS-CoV-2.

RAND PAUL: No one's saying those viruses caused the pandemic.

- Senator Paul.

RAND PAUL: We're saying they are gain of function viruses because they were animal viruses that became more transmissible in human and you funded it, but you won't admit the truth.

ANTHONY FAUCI: And you imply--

- Senator Paul, your time is expired and I will allow witnesses who come before this committee to respond.

ANTHONY FAUCI: And you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individual. I totally resent that.

RAND PAUL: It could have. It could have.

ANTHONY FAUCI: And if anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel

    During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange about funding at the Wuhan virology lab. When Paul asked Fauci about his previous testimony on the issue, Fauci said, “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.”

  • Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: 'You do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially'

    Paul effectively accused Fauci of lying to Congress about research in China on coronaviruses, prompting a fiery exchange.

  • Fauci Rips Into Rand Paul During Televised Hearing: “Senator Paul, You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About, And I Want To Say That Officially”

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, clashed once again on Tuesday in televised testimony before a Senate committee about the nation’s response to Covid-19. As in the past, the argument centered on any role the National Institutes of Health — which funds the […]

  • Cawthorn calls Fauci a 'punk' 'trying to further his own career'

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, called Dr. Anthony Fauci "a punk who is trying to further his own career" Tuesday.

  • UPDATE 1-Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday. The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.

  • Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

    (Reuters) -The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday. The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.

  • Biden nominates another Big Tech enemy, this time to lead the DOJ's antitrust division

    The Biden administration tripled down on its commitment to reining in powerful tech companies Tuesday, proposing committed Big Tech critic Jonathan Kanter to lead the Justice Department's antitrust division. Kanter is a lawyer with a long track record of representing smaller companies like Yelp in antitrust cases against Google. "Throughout his career, Kanter has also been a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy," the White House press release stated.

  • Fauci and Rand Paul call each other liars in debate over Wuhan lab

    Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci clashed again during a Senate hearing, with the Kentucky Republican and the president's chief medical adviser both accusing the other of lying when it came to the thorny subject of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

  • 6 Polish Olympians leave Tokyo after nation sends too many swimmers by mistake

    Most of the team has signed an open letter to the Polish Swimming Federation demanding the board’s resignation after the dream-crushing blunder.

  • U.S. infrastructure deal teeters after Republicans reject IRS funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and U.S. congressional negotiators are scrambling to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal after Republicans balked at funding to enforce existing tax laws - a key way to pay for the plan - leaving both sides searching for a way forward. Senators and Biden administration officials still hope to hammer out the deal, including a plan to finance it, for a Senate vote on Wednesday, but both parties were growing increasingly skeptical Tuesday. "There's still more issues," he said, including how the Congressional Budget Office scores the bill's impact on U.S. federal finances.

  • Elite School Won Mental Health Award Before Grisly Student Axe Murder Case

    ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesThe tragedy that rocked Singapore this week, when a 16-year-old student at a prestigious high school allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy with an axe and left him dead in a toilet, appears to be rooted in a severe mental health crisis—and the school where the incident took place had recently won a national award for its mental health awareness campaign.On Tuesday, an 11th grader at River Valley High School in the affluent Boon Lay neighborhood, was charged with

  • Dress of the day: The linen shift dress to see you through the heatwave

    It's under £30.

  • Tom Brady jokes with Biden at White House about Trump's false election claims

    Tom Brady, a U.S. football legend and longtime friend of Donald Trump, gently ribbed the former president and his false claims of election fraud in a White House visit Tuesday. The 43-year-old quarterback joined the rest of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Joe Biden. Wearing a dark suit and sunglasses, Brady stood nearby as Biden hailed the team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, his first with Tampa Bay after winning six for the New England Patriots.

  • Mexico's Veracruz state votes to allow abortion, joining three other regions

    Mexico's southeastern state of Veracruz will become the fourth state in the predominantly Roman Catholic country to clear away criminal penalties for elective abortion after lawmakers on Tuesday voted to decriminalize the procedure. The initiative to allow abortions by choice passed in a 25-13 vote with one abstention, Veracruz's Congress said in a statement. The state will join Mexico City, Oaxaca and Hidalgo, which decriminalized abortion just late last month, as places where women can now choose to have abortions within 12 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Biden released a 19-year detainee from Guantánamo Bay whom Trump kept detained for 4 years despite being cleared for release

    Abdul Latif Nasser, 56, is due to be repatriated to Morocco from Guantánamo Bay, The New York Times reported.

  • Fortune 500 consultants explain why the Olympic ban on Afro swim caps is racist - and what leaders can learn from the backlash

    The first Black woman to make the US Olympic swim team weighs in on the decision. Fortune 500 consultants explain why it's racist.

  • 2020 Olympics: Poland forced to send 6 swimmers home after bringing too many to Tokyo

    The Polish swimming federation said it didn't find out that the six swimmers were ineligible to compete in the Olympics until they had flown to Tokyo.

  • Jason Momoa Says He's Going Fully Blonde for 'Aquaman 2'

    "Supposedly they have more fun."

  • California to Pay Reparations to Victims of Forced Sterilization in State Prisons

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed the state budget, and included in the budget is $75 million in reparations for survivors of forced sterilizations of prison inmates allowed under the state’s eugenics laws. Thousands of women—some of whom were sterilized without their consent as early as 11 years ago—are set to be paid in an effort by the state to make right its egregious and immoral sanctioning of a practice that denied incarcerated women the right to decide what to do with their own bodi

  • The Bestselling Cars in Every State — and Your Cost To Own Them

    Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the bestselling cars in America vary greatly from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles across the...