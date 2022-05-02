What Is Auckland International Airport Limited's (NZSE:AIA) Share Price Doing?

Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NZSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Auckland International Airport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Auckland International Airport

What is Auckland International Airport worth?

According to my valuation model, Auckland International Airport seems to be fairly priced at around 12.60% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Auckland International Airport today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth NZ$6.96, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Auckland International Airport’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Auckland International Airport generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Auckland International Airport, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, AIA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AIA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on AIA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Auckland International Airport, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Auckland International Airport and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Auckland International Airport, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.