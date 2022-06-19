Auction by SLO County DA’s Office raises more than $115,000 for embezzlement victim

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office raised more than $115,000 in a recent auction of items seized during a criminal embezzlement investigation — money that will now go back to the victim of the crime.

The District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced it has completed its auction and raised a total of $115,540.

The auction featured items seized as evidence during a criminal investigation, and included jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork and other items.

The investigation centered around Joy Noel Wilde of Atascadero, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2021 for embezzling money from her former employer, Greg Wiemann Construction, according to the release.

Wilde was ordered to pay $877,123 in restitution.

To maximize the amount of restitution for the victim, the District Attorney’s Office sought and received a court order authorizing that the seized items be sold at auction and the proceeds be provided to the former employer, according to the release.

“Embezzlement crimes are significant at several levels,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “In addition to the financial devastation that large scale thefts can wreak on a business, is the very personal impact realized when a long-term employee in a position of confidence violates that trust. The $115,540 in auction proceeds is a significant step to offset the substantial financial loss inflicted by Ms. Wilde.”