When Will Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Breakeven?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The UK£985m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£16m on 30 September 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Auction Technology Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the British Online Retail analysts is that Auction Technology Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of UK£9.7m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 89% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Auction Technology Group's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Auction Technology Group currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

