Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG): Is Breakeven Near?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The UK£882m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£30m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£1.8m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Auction Technology Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the British Online Retail analysts is that Auction Technology Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£20m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Auction Technology Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

