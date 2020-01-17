AuctionTime.com Sells Over $7 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 15th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $7 million (gross auction proceeds) in agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 3,200 bidders from 49 states and 18 countries took part in the January 15th auction, with more than 700 items sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

January 8th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $7+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 3,200+

Total assets sold: 700+

2014 John Deere 8320R

Sold Price: $177,100 (USD)

Seller: JW Equipment LLC

2018 John Deere 1795

Sold Price: $140,100 (USD)

Seller: JW Equipment LLC

2013 Case IH Magnum 315

Sold Price: $79,100 (USD)

Seller: Elting Auction Co.

2006 Caterpillar 12H VHP Plus

Sold Price: $60,308 (USD)

Seller: Midwest Auction Pros

2013 Volvo L70G

Sold Price: $61,200 (USD)

Seller: Hooper Farms Equipment LLC

2016 Bobcat T870

Sold Price: $53,000 (USD)

Seller: Foiles Auction

2015 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $68,200 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2007 Kenworth T300

Sold Price: $41,600 (USD)

Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

2014 Peterbilt 348

Sold Price: $37,100 (USD)

Seller: Triple R Sales LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

