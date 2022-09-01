Audeara Limited's (ASX:AUA) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Audeara Limited's (ASX:AUA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, develops and sells personalized listening products. The AU$12m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$1.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.2m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Audeara will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Consumer Durables analysts is that Audeara is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.6m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 76% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Audeara's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

