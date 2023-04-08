Audemars Piguet becomes first luxury brand to offer to replace stolen watches

Amir Khan was among those targeted for his watch by criminals after leaving a restaurant with his wife Faryal Makhdoom last April - SOPA Images

If you decide to spend upwards of £50,000 on a watch you would probably hope, at the very least, for it to come with a guarantee against minor damage such as scuffs and scratches.

Now, following a dramatic rise in targeted violent robberies across Europe, watchmaker Audemars Piguet has become the first luxury brand in the world to also offer to replace stolen watches.

Last year in London, more than 6,000 expensive timepieces were stolen. Criminals have made £139 million selling luxury watches, since 2018.

Victims have been violently attacked in their homes, run over by thieves on mopeds in the street, and threatened with knives and machetes.

Attacks are increasingly unfolding in broad daylight in busy areas such as Mayfair and Westminster.

The moment Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch, from a screen grab shown in court - Metropolitan Police/PA

Audemars Piguet, the Swiss luxury watch brand, has responded to the rising number of incidents by offering to replace clients’ stolen watches

“We listen to our clients and we have to look also at what’s going on in the world right now. We have important cities in Europe and in the US that are not as safe anymore,” François-Henry Bennahmias, the company’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg.

The initiative by Audemars Piguet marks the first time a luxury watch brand has ever offered a warranty and guarantee service to replace or refund the cost of a watch if it’s stolen.

“That’s a big, big move because no one has ever done that,” Mr Bennahmias said.

Any customer who bought a watch in 2022 or 2023 will be eligible to register with the programme.

They’ll have to prove that they bought and still own the watch, providing a photo of the watch and the serial number.

Watches that have been resold won’t be eligible. If a registered customer’s watch is stolen and there is a valid police report, they will be offered a choice of a refund or a replacement of the watch.

Live facial recognition technology

Other luxury watch brands are also making moves to address the surge in watch crime but none have, so far, offered to replace stolen watches.

Story continues

A new online platform currently being developed, called Enquirus, will allow owners to register their collections and they can also report theft or a loss and check if a piece they are planning to buy is stolen.

The rise in the number of watch thefts in London is so dramatic that live facial recognition technology is being deployed by the Metropolitan Police in busy areas specifically to target would-be robbers.

Lindsey Chiswick, director of intelligence for the Met, said: “We deployed at Oxford Circus a number of times over the summer.

“It coincided with, and was driven partially by, a spate of robberies of high end value watches… Rolex watches were being stolen and knife enabled crime happened during the day, which is particularly nasty.”

During the operation, the force put together a list of almost 7,000 suspects wanted for offences including knife crime and checked their faces against passersby.

On that occasion, none of the 34,286 faces generated a match, but the Met is hopeful the technology will be “game changing” in the future.

Two Richard Mille watches ‘of great sentiment and value’ were taken in a robbery at Mark Cavendish's home in Essex - Essex Police

Watch thefts in London accounted for 41 per cent of cases nationwide last year.

Data from 23 British police forces revealed that 15,058 watches were reported as stolen across the UK in 2022.

Amir Khan, the former boxing world champion, is among those to have been targeted, after leaving a restaurant with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31 and friend Omar Khalid in Leyton, east London, last April.

Khan, who is 36 and a father of three, was held up at gunpoint by robbers after his £72,000 rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch.

Professional cyclist Mark Cavendish, 37, was robbed of two Richard Mille watches worth £700,000 in a knifepoint raid at his home.

Mark Cavendish, pictured with his wife Peta Todd, was robbed of two Richard Mille watches in a knifepoint raid at his home - Tim P. Whitby/WireImage

Meanwhile six members of a machete wielding gang who carried out robberies in Chelsea and Balham were arrested by the Flying Squad after being caught posing for pictures with stolen Rolex and Tag Heuer watches.

The gang’s “brazen” and “violent” attacks took place in broad daylight on busy streets with their victims threatened with large blades and crowbars.

Audemars Piguet was established in 1875 in Le Brassus, a village in the heart of the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland. Audemars and Piguet were childhood friends and both accomplished watchmakers.

The most expensive Audemars Piguet is a Royal Oak Complication, which sold for £697,468. The average watch price is around £50,000.