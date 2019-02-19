New Audi feature helps drivers catch more consecutive green lights

Twitter More

More Audi drivers can experience that rush from hitting a stretch of green traffic lights in a row.

The car maker previously showed off its Traffic Light Information system about two years ago to give drivers more information about red lights and how long they'd be waiting. But this week Audi is all about green light information.

With what Audi is calling Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA), drivers are connected to city infrastructure and can "game" the system by going a recommended speed limit. The dash indicates the best speed to catch the "green wave" based on the car's position, speed limits in the area, and signal timing. It's not that far off from the premise of timed streetlights to encourage driving the speed limit, but it's a helpful boost. Read more...

