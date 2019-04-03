Audi, Infiniti, Nissan and more: a look at the latest Shanghai Motor Show sneak peeks

Visitors browse the vehicles on display at 2017 Auto Shanghai.

On Monday and Tuesday, a handful of car manufacturers published their first teasers of concept models and production vehicles that will debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, which takes place in two weeks' time.

Auto Shanghai, one of China's biggest biannual auto exhibitions to date, is just two weeks away now and car companies from across the world have begun publishing teasers of what they'll be bringing to the show. Monday and Tuesday, in particular, were big days among automobile manufacturers to publish sneak peeks, and here's what we've seen:


Infiniti Qs Inspiration

Infiniti announced Tuesday that it'll be debuting the Qs Inspiration electric sports sedan concept in Shanghai, a model with modern, minimalist, and clutter-free design cues that represents the future of the company as well as the automotive industry as a whole.


Chevy Trailblazer and Tracker

Also on Tuesday, Motor1 reported that Chevy will be bringing back the Trailblazer and Tracker SUVs, two models that were discontinued in North America back in 2009 and 2004.


VW ID Roomzz

VW announced on Tuesday that the ID family will be expanding with the ID Roomzz electric full-size SUV that's expected to hit the market, first in China, in 2021.


Audi AI:me showcar

The AI:me showcar that Audi announced on April 2 is simply a design study that will "illustrate the vision of an automated driving compact car for the megacities of tomorrow."


Buick Encore and Encore GX

On Monday, Buick revealed shadowy images of the upcoming second-generation Encore subcompact crossover accompanied by what the company calls the Encore GX, an allegedly more compact model.


Nissan sedan and two concepts

Nissan is keeping its Shanghai debuts rather mysterious, simply announcing on Monday that it would unveil a new, currently nameless sedan, as well as two electrified concept vehicles.


2019 Auto Shanghai will run from April 16 to April 25.