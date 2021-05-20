Audi RS e-tron GT first drive: Audi's all-electric sedan is a winner

Audi's first performance electric vehicle is here — and it looks to be a winner.

I had the chance to drive the high-performance model in Audi’s e-tron family, the RS e-tron GT, for 90 minutes in upstate New York. If this is a taste of EVs to come from Audi’s RS performance line, then sign me up.

First, a bit of background on Audi and its electric lineup. Audi offers all-electric models with the 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback, in addition to the 2022 Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. With the e-tron GT, Audi is taking its EV platform to the performance sports sedan market.

If the dimensions and footprint look familiar, that’s because sister brand Porsche (VWAGY) is providing the Taycan EV’s platform for the e-tron GT. Meaning the chassis, motors, battery, and inverter have all been borrowed. But Audi’s interpretation of if has its own flair.

I was given the stunning RS e-tron GT — the fully hopped-up performance version.That means an eye-popping 637hp and 612 lb-ft of torque (slightly less than the Taycan Turbo) coming from two electric motors, all connected to a 93 kWh battery. Just like the Taycan, a two-speed transmission is incorporated for more performance, as well as 3-chamber air suspension for improved handling and comfort.

The EV architecture supports 800-volt charging, meaning a 270 kW charger can get the e-tron GT 80% changed in around 23 minutes. Fully charged, the RS e-tron GT has an estimated range of 232 miles.

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

The drive

I drove the RS e-tron GT on a beautiful, cliff side two-lane road known as Storm King Highway just north of New York City. The sleek, low-to-the ground RS looked the part of a canyon carver, with that wide front end and scooped hood, all flowing back to the now ubiquitous rear light bar.

In dynamic mode, acceleration was brisk to say the least — the RS has a 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds. So, its power is immense, but with the batteries located on the floor of the car, the RS e-tron GT was incredibly composed and poised due to that lower center gravity, even during sharp cornering.

Story continues

The Porsche underpinnings were definitely noted, as the RS’s handling on the aggressive, and fast set of curves here were accomplished with aplomb. This combined with the immense power on tap at basically any speed gives you the confidence of a race car driver carving up Le Mans (a race, incidentally, that Audi has won many times).

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

It’s really that combination of high power, incredibly composed handling, and of course Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive that give any driver extreme confidence when pushing the car near the limit. It’s a shame I wasn’t able to drive the car on a track to see how far I could take it.

On more relaxed roads and driving, the RS e-tron GT was a pussycat. Easy to drive, and it hid its weight and size well. It’s not a big car, but it’s no small hatchback either as it weighs around 5,000 lbs.

Although I only had a small taste of the RS e-tron GT, Audi definitely has what seems like a winner here. In that high-end, performance EV stratosphere, the competition at this point is really the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and of course the Tesla (TSLA) Model S performance (and Plaid coming soon).

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT (Credit: Pras Subramanian)

I haven’t driven the Model S Performance, but we do know about its immense performance and efficiency that Tesla is known for in the industry. In fact, I would argue that Tesla is tops when it comes to efficiency, eking out the most performance and range from its motors, batteries, and software stack than its competition.

The big question has always been about quality, and in the performance department, the chassis and suspension. The European automakers are on top of the game here; they have the lead when it comes to chassis dynamics and handling. A great head to head, knockout battle would be the Model S Performance versus the RS e-tron GT, or Taycan Turbo.

But that battle, for those of us who love cars and are excited to see where EVs are headed next, is for another day.

The Audi RS e-tron GT starts at $139,900.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

