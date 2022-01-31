Audible ice over frozen river
In Detroit, Michigan, ice could be heard breaking and crumbling in the current of the river.
In Detroit, Michigan, ice could be heard breaking and crumbling in the current of the river.
The Robert Pattinson-led reboot runs 2 hours and 56 minutes
The Grizzlies are showtime.
Want Spotify to serve up Neil Young’s masterpiece “Heart of Gold?”
Florida logged 470 more fatalities among residents statewide in the past week, health officials reported, the biggest seven-day increase since Nov. 26.
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies added another highlight in their dominant win against the Wizards.
The fire in total threatened 225 structures, but just one was damaged.
I have a few final thoughts about some of the more common mistakes that gardeners make that may have a significant impact over time.
Commissioners want to tour the new location in May and chairman Walter Shea said he's concerned about prior problems at Dubai's former location.
"The Late Show" host gave the Pennsylvania GOP candidate a very tough pill to swallow.
Tackle hair loss, wrinkles, crow's feet and more — and save big while you're at it.
Police said the FBI is taking over the investigation because bank robbery is a federal crime.
Conflicting reports suggest Tom Brady is calling it a career. Is it shocking? No, but as our Phil Perry writes, the timing is both peculiar and admirable.
As Brian Daboll takes over as the 20th head coach in Giants franchise history, once of his very first tasks – and one of the most critical – will be assembling his coaching staff.
If you bought personal protective equipment (PPE) -- such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes -- for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in 2021, you may be eligible for a tax...
The zoo had planned to reopen the space in March 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.
Jordan Cashmyer’s family is speaking out about their daughter’s addiction after the 16 and Pregnant Star star died at the age of 26.
Former ACLU executive director Ira Glasser questions the ACLU's goals if it will filter free speech cases.
At President Joe Biden’s lowest moment in the 2020 campaign, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn came to him with a suggestion: He should pledge to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. After some cajoling, Biden made the promise at a Democratic debate, a move Clyburn credits with turning out the Black support that helped Biden score a resounding victory in the South Carolina primary and ultimately win the White House. Two years later, the hoped-for vacancy on the court has arrived with the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
“Certainly, word is on the street that these dispensaries hold a fair bit of cash, and in some cases folks are willing to risk their freedom to get it.”
Ja Morant added another highlight to the reel, and this may be the best one yet.