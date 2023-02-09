Audible Premium Plus is free for three months—treat yourself to romance books for Valentine's Day

Grab a romance book ahead of Valentine's Day with Audible.

Sometimes Valentine's Day is about self-love. If your February 14 plans consist of snuggling up on your sofa with a good book, you're in luck. Audible is currently on sale, meaning that you can get a wide array of romance audiobooks (and more) for free for the first three months.

If you sign up for Audible Premium Plus anytime between now and February 20, you'll get to take advantage of the savings. After the three-month period, you'll pay $14.95 each month for your Audible Premium Plus membership. Membership gets you an audiobook every month, as well as access to Audible Originals, a select library of audiobooks (including classics like Little Women, Dracula and more), sleep tracks, meditation programs and podcasts.

If you don't want to pay for Premium, the Audible Plus membership will run you $7.95 a month, and you'll pay for titles without the perk of the free monthly audiobook. You can choose from over 58,000 romance titles in Audible's catalog, including new releases from Tessa Bailey, fantasy romance from Sarah J. Maas, brand new books like Coming Home by Kennedy Ryan and more.

You can also search by your preferred romance genre, or any genre outside of romance. Audible is home to wonderfully produced audiobooks like The Sandman, that are original to the platform.

