Audiences gave 'Eternals' the worst reviews of any Marvel Studios movie, according to CinemaScore

"Eternals." Marvel Studios

"Eternals" received a B grade from CinemaScore, a company that surveys audiences on opening night.

It's the worst CinemaScore grade for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Only one other MCU movie has received a grade below an A-.

Marvel's latest movie, "Eternals," opened over the weekend with $71 million.

That was in line with analyst projections and the fourth biggest domestic debut of the pandemic, but still an underwhelming result for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

"Eternals" received the worst CinemaScore grade of any MCU film with a B. The movie-grading company CinemaScore surveys audiences at theaters across the US on a movie's opening night.

It's also the worst reviewed movie of the MCU with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

A B grade is disappointing by Marvel standards. Only one other MCU movie has received a grade less than an A-: 2011's "Thor."

Below is how audiences graded all 26 MCU films, according to CinemaScore:

CinemaScore grade: A+

"Black Panther" Disney/Marvel Studios

"Avengers" (2012)

"Black Panther" (2018)

"Avengers: Endgame" (2019)

CinemaScore grade: A

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Marvel Studios

"Iron Man" (2008)

"Iron Man 2" (2010)

"Iron Man 3" (2013)

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Ant-Man" (2015)

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

"Captain Marvel" (2019)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021)

CinemaScore grade: A-

"Black Widow" Marvel Studios

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

"Black Widow" (2021)

CinemaScore grade: B+

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Thor" (2011) Marvel Studios

"Thor" (2011)

CinemaScore grade: B

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS. Photo by Sophie Mutevelian. ©Marvel Studios 2021

"Eternals" (2021)

