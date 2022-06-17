Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) shareholders have endured a 19% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 19% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Audinate Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Audinate Group grew revenue at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 6% per year, for three years. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Audinate Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 17%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.8%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 6% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

