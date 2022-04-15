Audio: Middleboro 14-year-old home alone grabs kitchen knife, scares away intruder

MIDDLEBORO — Police say a 14-year-old girl, alone at home, awoke to a man breaking in, grabbed a kitchen knife and scared him away.

Middleboro Police responded to 161 Spruce St. about 7:20 a.m. on Friday after the girl called 911. When she confronted him, he dropped items he was trying to steal and fled, Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

The girl took video of the suspect's 2010 Chevy Silverado, including the vehicle's plate. Massachusetts State Police arrested a suspect a short while later on the Bourne Bridge.

Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, was charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police report there were no injuries during the incident.

Perkins described Ridge as a "career criminal," and characterized his crimes as violent. Police say he was out on bail for a separate incident at the time of his arrest.

"Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes," Perkins said in a press release.

In a 911 call, the 14-year-old told the dispatcher, "I got him out of the house. I scared him."

She stays on the line with the dispatcher as he lets her know help is on the way, advising her to find a secure room, like a bathroom, and to shut and lock the door.

"I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl," Perkins said in the press statement. "Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home."

Perkins said the girl is a first-year honors student at Middleboro High School.

"I would also like to thank the Middleboro Police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident, and the State Police for assisting us in apprehending this individual," Perkins said. "The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home."

State Police brought Ridge to Middleboro for booking and then was transported via cruiser to Wareham District Court to be arraigned. A reporter shouted questions at the man as he sat in the backseat with the window rolled down.

Perkins declined to say how the intruder gained access, saying it was a forced entry.

"The best decision he made today," Perkins said, "was leaving when she confronted him."

