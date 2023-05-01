AUDIO: Numerous gunshots fired in Columbia party shooting that sheriff likened to war zones

Numerous gunshots can be heard on an audio recording from a weekend mass shooting at a post-prom flash party in the Columbia area in which numerous people were injured.

Eleven people were injured in the shooting and subsequent stampede that happened at Meadowlake Park in northeast Columbia just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it got a call about a “large gathering of juveniles” at Meadowlake Park. The gathering, which happened after several high school proms, was described as a flash party by Sheriff Leon Lott. A flash party is a sort of impromptu gathering that is promoted heavily among peers on social media.

In a Sunday news conference discussing the shooting, Lott likened an audio recording from the incident to something that might be heard in a war zone.

“The audio of the shooting is something that would scare you to death,” Lott said. “It’s something that you would probably hear happening in Iraq, Afghanistan or even Ukraine. Fully automatic weapons that are being shot. Well over 50 rounds that are shot.”

The sheriff’s department provided The State with a copy of the audio on Monday morning. Officials with the department said it was recorded by someone in attendance at the party, and was posted on social media during the weekend.

In the audio, people can be heard screaming as numerous shots ring out and echo in the background. The State counted the sound of at least three dozen gunshots in the roughly 15 seconds of audio.

Two teenagers were arrested in the hours after the shooting.

Miquise Fulwiley, 19, and Ty’quan Kelly, 18, were taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase from the park, the sheriff’s department said. Responding deputies saw a car drive away from the park at a high speed with no lights on, Lott said.

The deputies began a pursuit, and while the driver ignored the siren and blue lights, deputies saw guns thrown out of the car, according to the sheriff. One gun had been recovered as of Sunday, Lott said. Deputies were working to determine if that gun was used in the shooting, a process that could take some time, according to Lott.

As of Monday morning, Fulwiley and Kelly both had been charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Fulwiley also was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

The investigation is ongoing.