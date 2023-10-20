Audio recording reveals concerns by Christus Spohn ER staff following residency cancelation
Audio recording reveals concerns by Christus Spohn ER staff following residency cancelation
Audio recording reveals concerns by Christus Spohn ER staff following residency cancelation
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life. The post Found: The coziest winter socks for your cold winter feet — and Amazon shoppers are obsessed appeared first on In The Know.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
Universal Audio just released the new SC-1 condenser microphone and the Hemisphere Mic collection modeling software. This software emulates classic mics and can also be used with the pre-existing SD-1 and SP-1 microphones.
The host told production staff that Apple executives had raised concerns about certain subject matters he's potentially covering in the show, particularly China and artificial intelligence, according to The New York Times.
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
This visionary -- who uses the moniker @mememusic117 -- is using a program called Voicify AI to generate audio deepfakes, along with Blender to make the animated scenes. Only in that video, the voice behind emo Goofy is a real person with real voice acting talent.
Speaking for the first time in months, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman expressed confidence in the breakaway tour.
Amazon has put its entry-level Fire TV stick on sale for $20, which is half off. This is the same discount that was applied during the company’s Prime Day event.
Yahoo Life asked astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Andreas Mogensen — who are currently living and working on the International Space Station — about some of the health challenges of space.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Bose's ANC remains best-in-class and the stock tuning is improved to give these headphones better audio even without enabling the immersive tech.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Honda says the Civic Hybrid will be a 2025 model year vehicle.
Want to twin with these A-listers? Snag the 'light as air' topper for yourself!
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
Personalized news aggregation app Artifact is taking another step to become a place to discover interesting links of all sorts, not just the latest headlines. After last month adding a way to share organic posts as well as links of any sort through the service, the AI-powered app from Instagram's co-founders is today adding a way to also share favorite places -- like a restaurant, bar, shop or another place you want to recommend to friends. The addition again changes the nature of the news app, which is rapidly morphing itself into a discovery engine for the broader web, if not a full-on Twitter/X competitor. It also allows Artifact users to better establish themselves as curators who can build a following on the app by sharing their recommendations, thoughts and, now, hot spots, too.
While most poll respondents don't plan to see the women's concert films, both are expected to make record-breaking runs at the box office.