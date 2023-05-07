Audio reveals moment officer made frantic request for backup moments before taking down Texas mall shooter

Audio released on Sunday reportedly reveals the moment a heroic officer frantically requested backup before neutralising the Texas mall gunman.

Eight people were killed during the vicious attack that also left seven others injured at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The gunman, who has not yet been named, was also shot and killed by police.

Just moments before taking the suspect down, a police officer could be heard saying that he “needed everybody I got” in an internal police radio call released on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported. Two minutes after that call, the officer said: “I got him down.”

Hundreds of mall-goers could be seen trying to flee the scene after the gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style gun around 3.30pm local time. Aerial footage from local news stations showed the devastating scene at the parking lot as dead bodies, including those of children, were covered in sheets.

Three wounded victims were in critical condition, while four others were in stable condition, he said. Medical City Healthcare spokesperson Janet St James, said their trauma facilities received eight patients between the age of 5 and 61 following the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first responders, victims, their loved ones, and the North Texas community during this tragic event,” the facility said.

The violence broke out at around 3.36pm CDT and a police officer who was already at the mall responding to another situation heard gunshots and “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” Allen police chief Brian Harvey told reporters.

TEXAS-TIROTEO-CENTRO COMERCIAL (AP)

Witnesses told WFAA that the gunman, who police say acted alone, was dressed in black tactical gear and armed with an AR-15-style weapon. Helicopter video also showed a silver car in the street in front of stores with its doors open and riddled with bullet holes.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.

Allen Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall with more than 120 outlet stores, its website states. It is located around 25 miles north of Dallas.