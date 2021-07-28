Audio shows a profanity-laced voicemail that DC officer Michael Fanone got from a Trump supporter while he was testifying to Congress

DC police officer Michael Fanone speaks on CNN on Tuesday. CNN

Fanone told Congress on Tuesday he was beaten and nearly killed by Trump supporters.

He later told CNN he got a threatening and slur-filled voicemail message during his testimony.

CNN played the voicemail on air. The caller said he wished Fanone had been killed in the riot.

A DC police officer received an explicit and threatening voicemail from a supporter of former President Donald Trump as he testified at the January 6 commission.

DC police officer Michael Fanone detailed being assaulted by Capitol rioters in his congressional testimony on Tuesday, where he said he was beaten unconscious and nearly killed by Trump supporters, as Insider's Eliza Relman reported.

Fanone was then interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon, and played a voicemail that he said was left on his phone while he was testifying.

It contained racist language and homophobic slurs, and accused Fanone of acting. It also repeated Trump's false claims that the presidential election was stolen and threatened violence against Fanone and other officers.

The caller said:

"Yeah, this is for Michael Fanone, Metropolitan Police officer. You're on trial right now, lying. You want an Emmy? An Oscar? What are you trying to go for here? You're so full of shit you little f----- f-----. You're a little p----, man. I could slap you up the side your head with a backhand and knock you out, you little f-----.

"You're a punk f-----. You're a lying f---. How about all that scummy Black f---ing scum for two years destroying our cities and burning 'em and stealing all that s--- out of the stores and everything. How about that? Assaulting cops and killing people? How about that, you f-----?

"That was s--- on the goddamn Capitol. I wish they woulda killed all you scumbags 'cause you people are scum. They stole the election from Trump and you know that, you scumbag. And f---ing too bad they didn't beat the s--- out of you more. You're a piece of shit. You're a little f--, you f---ing scumbag."

Insider is embedding the voicemail message below. Warning: The language is not censored.

Lemon said Fanone had asked not to censor the voicemail.

He asked Fanone: "What do you say to that? What do you want people to know? And that idiot?"

Fanone replied: "I mean, unfortunately I've come to expect this type of response."

"It's not the first time that people have expressed similar opinions to me. Unfortunately … there is an element in this country that believes that."

