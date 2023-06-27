Audio: Trump Caught Showing Off Classified Doc He’s Said He Didn’t Have

“These are the papers… this is secret information” Trump can be heard saying in a recording of a 2021 meeting held at his Bedminster, New Jersey resort, audio of which was obtained by CNN on Monday.

"It's like highly confidential…This is secret information." pic.twitter.com/h3YaLkdzmF — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 27, 2023

CNN first reported on the existence of such a recording in May, just days before Trump was indicted by the Justice Department’s indictment against Trump on charges related to their investigation into his hoarding of classified documents post-presidency. Earlier this month, Trump was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a record or document, and concealing a document in a federal investigation.

In their indictment, the department alleges that the recording is proof Trump not only kept documents containing highly classified national security information, but showed them to individuals not authorized to view them. The full audio of the conversation had previously been unavailable to the public.

In the recording, Trump can be heard shuffling papers about and discussing an “example” of documents provided to him by General Mark Milley to attack Iran.

“Let me see that, I’ll show you an example,” Trump says, the sound of shuffling paper can be heard in the background. “They presented me this — this is off the record” he adds. And, because apparently spilling national security secrets leaves one unbearably parched, the former president can later be heard requesting a round of Cokes for himself and his audience.

As someone sorts though papers, Trump jokes with others present in the room about Hillary Clinton printing out copies of classified materials.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” one person can be heard saying.

“No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump responds.

The tape also contains an admission that he had not taken steps to declassify the document before leaving office.

“It is like, highly confidential,” Trump told those present, “See as president I could have declassified it … Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that he had secretly declassified the documents he took from the White House, even going so far to say that he had the power to do so telepathically. But despite the former president’s dubious claim to a sixth sense, his story regarding the documents has continuously shifted.

Last week, in an interview with Fox News, Trump insisted to host Bret Baier that the whole thing was just a big mix-up, literally. The former president told the Fox host that all those classified documents had simply found there way into his boxes of golf shirts during the rush to move out of the White House. “Like every other president I take things out,” Trump said. “In my case, I took it out pretty much in a hurry. People packed it up and left. I had clothing in there, I had all sorts of personal items in there. Much, much stuff.”

When Baier questioned him regarding the contents of the recording, Trump denied that such a document even existed. “Bret, there was no document,” Trump said “That was a massive amount of papers and everything else, talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not. That was not a document. I didn’t have any document per se. There was nothing to declassify, these were newspaper stories, magazine stories, and articles.”

There’s a lot going on here and this is going to reviewed: Trump on the recording of him pic.twitter.com/JpohMqb2Li — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023

The former president’s on-air statements lend credence to investigators’ concerns about Trump publicly discussing evidence related to the case. Last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion seeking to restrict Trump’s access to evidence released to his attorneys during discovery.

