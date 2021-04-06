New audio undermines Jordan's claims of foreign plot

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2006, file photo, Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, right, and Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein, left, half brothers of King Abdullah II of Jordan, attend the opening of the parliament in Amman, Jordan. Prince Hamzah said in a recording released Monday, April 5, 2021, that he will defy government threats ordering him to stay at home and refrain from public statements following accusations he was behind a plot to destabilize the kingdom. (AP Photo/Mohammad abu Ghosh, File)
·4 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new audio recording that surfaced Tuesday indicates that Jordanian authorities tried to silence a former crown prince for meeting with internal critics and casts doubt on their claim that he was involved in a foreign plot to destabilize the Western-allied monarchy.

It appears to capture the explosive meeting between Prince Hamzah and the army chief of staff that triggered a rare public rift in the highest echelons of the royal family. It also points to deep tensions between the prince and the security apparatus that could cause more headaches for King Abdullah II, his half-brother.

The recording, purportedly made Saturday, circulated shortly after the palace and a mediator close to Prince Hamzah said that the royal family was in the process of resolving the crisis. Hours after the recording surfaced, Jordan announced a ban on the publication of any details related to the incident.

It appears to be a surreptitious recording of the meeting between Hamzah and Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the military chief of staff, who came to the prince's palace Saturday to inform him that he was being placed under a form of house arrest. In the recording, the army chief says the prince is being punished because of meetings he had with individuals who “started talking more than they should.”

The prince raises his voice in anger, accusing the general of threatening him and saying he has no right to issue orders to a member of the royal family.

“You come to me and tell me in my house what to do and who to meet in my country and from my people? Are you threatening me?... You come to my house and tell me you and security leaders are threatening me? Not to leave your house, only go to your family and don’t tweet?"

“The bad performance of the state is because of me? The failure is because of me? Forgive me but the mistakes are my fault?” he says.

Huneiti, speaking in a calm voice, denies threatening him and says he is simply delivering a message from the heads of intelligence and general security. But by then, Hamzah is shouting over him. “ Get in your car, sir!" Neither man mentions the king.

The recording appeared authentic and is consistent with the prince's earlier description of the encounter. It was unclear how it would affect the royal family's mediation efforts. There was no word on the status of the prince or those who were arrested.

On the day after their meeting, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced that authorities had arrested more than a dozen people and foiled a foreign plot, without saying which country was involved. But there is no reference to any such conspiracy in the recording.

Hamzah, in a video statement released late Saturday, denied being part of any plot and lashed out at authorities for what he said was years of corruption and incompetence. He said they were trying to silence him because of his criticism.

Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who remains a beloved figure two decades after his death. Upon ascending to the throne in 1999, Abdullah named Hamzah as crown prince, only to revoke the title five years later and give it to his oldest son.

While Abdullah and Hamzah are said to have good relations generally, Hamzah has at times spoken out against government policies, and more recently had forged ties with powerful tribal leaders in a move seen as a threat to the king.

Jordan, which borders Israel, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, has long been seen as a bastion of stability in a turbulent region. But the coronavirus pandemic has battered its economy, and it hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees.

Jordanian analyst Amer Sabaileh, speaking before the ban was imposed, said the dispute “puts more pressure on the king” to reform the system. “The mistakes that the prince highlighted should be tackled differently.”

He said the feud had also divided Jordanians, with many on social media expressing support for Hamzah.

“We don’t need a split in society, even on an emotional level," Sabaileh said. “He (the king) needs to go for fast action that saves the image of the family and the monarchy and the unity of society.”

  • Jordan accuses prince of plot to destabilize country

    Jordan's government is saying that its former Crown Prince - who claims he's under house arrest - has been involved in a plot that would have disrupted the country's security.The plot is said to involve an unnamed intelligence agency and several high profile figures have been detained.Prince Hamza, half brother of King Abdullah, vehemently denied involvement in a video statement given to the BBC.His mother, former Queen Noor, is calling the allegations a, quote "wicked slander" against her son.And on Twitter said she prays for justice for innocent victims.The unfolding crisis within the royal family is likely to damage Jordan's image as a pillar of stability in the Middle East. But several allies, including Britain, the United States, Saudi Arabia and UAE, have released statements of support for King Abdullah.On Sunday, the Deputy Prime Minister said Prince Hamza had been under investigation for some time.And, that a foreign intelligence service had contacted the prince's wife to organize a plane for them to leave the country.King Abdullah removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004, in a move that consolidated his power.Although he has been marginalized for years, Prince Hamza has angered authorities by forging ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.Such groups have recently been calling for protests against perceived corruption, in a country where unemployment has reached record levels.

  • Lawyer says mediation resolves feud among Jordan royals

    Mediation between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his outspoken half brother, Prince Hamzah, successfully de-escalated one of the most serious political crises in the kingdom in decades, the palace and a confidant of the prince said Monday. The apparent resolution of the unprecedented public feud capped a weekend of palace drama during which the king had placed Hamzah under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilize Jordan, a key Western ally. Jordanian authorities had accused the former crown prince of being involved in a “malicious plot," along with two senior Jordanian officials.

  • Jordan crisis: Detained former crown prince pledges loyalty to the king

    Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, who was put under house arrest on Saturday and accused of trying to destabilize the country, signed a letter on Monday pledging allegiance to his half-brother, King Abdullah II, Jordan's official news agency reports.Why it matters: For now, the letter seems to have resolved the crisis inside the royal family that began on Saturday with a string of arrests and allegations of a coup plot.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Prince Hamzah signed the letter during a meeting with another former crown prince, Hassan bin Talal, who was appointed by King Abdullah to solve the crisis. Several other senior royals also attended the meeting.What he's saying: In the letter, Prince Hamzah stressed that “thanks to King Abdullah Jordan managed to successfully deal with the threats and challenges it faced."“The national interest is above all. We all must stand behind King Abdullah. I am committed to the Kingdom’s constitution and I will do everything to help the King and the Crown Prince," Hamzah wrote.Between the lines: That's a far cry from the statements he made after his arrest. Prince Hamzah has accused the government of decades of mismanagement and corruption while denying a role in any coup plot against King Abdullah.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jordanian Monarchy’s Takedown of a Prince Is a Master Class in Quashing Dissent

    GettyThe palace intrigue rocking Jordan took a mysterious turn on Monday when the former crown prince, who claimed he was under house arrest after being accused of plotting a coup against his half-brother the king, vowed to “escalate” the situation—only to have the royal family later release a statement suggesting he had acquiesced.In the voice recording released Monday, a defiant Prince Hamzah bin Hussein said that he “won’t obey” government orders to remain silent and isolated—the most confrontational display of dissent Jordan has seen from a royal in recent years.But by evening time in Jordan, the situation had become even murkier. Jordan’s Royal Court released a letter purported to be from Hamzah in which he sounded contrite.“I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king... I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” it read.The Ruler of Dubai Condemns His Runaway Wife, Princess Haya, on Instagram—in a PoemIt was the latest confusing turn in a drama that began Saturday when The Washington Post had reported that Hamzah, along with roughly 20 other high-ranking Jordanian officials, had been detained for plotting to unseat the sitting monarch—Hamzah’s half-brother—King Abdullah II. Senior intelligence and palace officials had told the Post that the alleged plot was elaborate and backed by foreign entities, threatening the kingdom’s stability and security.Initially, palace officials had denied reports that Hamzah’s movements had been restricted. But then Hamzah blew apart the royal family’s decades-old golden rule—to keep infighting behind closed doors—by recording and leaking to the BBC a video of himself explaining what had taken place. In it, he described a visit from a top military official who had ordered him not to leave his house or communicate with anyone outside of his family.“It may be the last time I am able to communicate,” said the 41-year-old prince, who claimed that he had effectively been placed under house arrest. “I have spoken with people and tried to remain connected to people in the hope that they realize that there are members of this family who still love this country… apparently that is a crime worthy of isolation, threats, and now being cut off.”In the video, the prince denied being part of a larger conspiracy with foreign ties, but lambasted Jordan’s “ruling system” for being “stymied in corruption, in nepotism and in misrule.”“It has reached the point where no one is able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened,” he said, adding that his phone and internet lines were getting cut off. “I pray that all Jordanians will remember that I have always tried to serve them to the best of my ability with what limited resources I have had, that I always will.”It wasn’t the first sign of tension between Hamzah and the rest of the royal family. Hamzah had been named crown prince in 1999, making him next in line for the throne—but in 2004, the king transferred the title to his eldest son, 26-year-old Prince Hussein. In Jordan’s Arab Spring demonstrations a decade ago, protesters had called for Hamzah to take King Abdullah’s place as the sitting monarch—the mere suggestion of which had landed some people in prison.Hamzah’s video prompted the government to dispense with niceties and issue an unabashed accusation against the former crown prince. They lumped him in with one of Jordan’s most notoriously corrupt public figures, suggested he was backed by an Israeli operative, and associated his name with all the necessary buzzwords required to quash any support he may have garnered from the general public.In a press conference Sunday, Jordan’s deputy prime minister announced that the activities the prince and his associates had engaged in had met the threshold of “promoting sedition.” He stated that the prince had been plotting in coordination with Bassem Awadallah, a highly unpopular Jordan government official who served as an adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and whose reputation is mired in corruption scandals. A Jordanian state news agency also reported that a former Mossad intelligence agency officer had worked in cahoots with the prince to smuggle his family out of the country.“Awadallah’s arrest was an intended distraction, and a necessary one,” Waterloo professor Bessma Momani, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, told The Daily Beast.“His name conjures up everything you would think about corruption in Jordan. But there’s another intended purpose in bringing Awadallah into this narrative: It’s a way of signaling that there is a foreign dimension,” said Momani, pointing to Awadallah’s Saudi Arabia ties.The “Mossad agent” in question, Roy Shaposhnik, released a statement explaining that, while he did offer his personal friend, Hamzah, a place to stay, “he has never served in any capacity with any intelligence branch in Israel or any other country for that matter” despite the “salacious reporting” indicating otherwise.‘The Dumbest Sort of Traitor’: Israeli Spies Aren’t Exactly Rejoicing at Jonathan Pollard’s ReleaseHamzah has publicly called out the government’s corruption in the past, and in the weeks leading up to the crackdown, had met with tribal leaders known to be his staunch supporters. While the veracity and extent of this alleged plot remains unclear, many in Jordan are doubtful of the carefully crafted narrative projected by the government, which seems to paint the prince as a foreign-backed traitor who had long been scheming to unseat the king, and alleges that the government had thwarted the plot at what it called the “zero hour” mark.In a Sunday tweet, his American-born mother, Queen Noor, referred to the accusations made against Hamzah as “wicker slander.”Momani explained that despite the “usual tropes” used by the government to steer the prince’s narrative into a certain direction, the majority of Jordanians are extremely averse to any unrest, especially considering Jordan’s struggling economy in the pandemic. “I think the vast majority is the silent majority. Those are the ones that just don’t want unrest. They don’t want disintegration.”Still, speech and press freedom restrictions in Jordan are hard to deny—with most Jordanians first hearing of the incident through social platforms or Western media outlets rather than their local news agencies. The U.S. has largely turned a blind eye to the kingdom’s stifling of free speech, viewing Jordan—which borders Israel, Iraq, and Syria—as a key strategic ally, and any risks to its security as potentially destabilizing for the entire region.State Department spokesperson Ned Price was straightforward about where the U.S. stands in the royal clash, tweeting Saturday that “King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.” Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and a dozen other allies issued similar statements.The future for Hamzah is unclear, but the statement put out by the Royal Court on Monday is a far cry from the unrelenting defiance he showed over the weekend. It also came after Hamzah offered a preemptive warning about “the official line” issued by the kingdom.“It is clear to the world,” he said in his leaked video statement, “that what you see and hear, in terms of the official line, is not a reflection of the realities on the ground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince's arrest threatens U.S. ally's image as stable 'anchor' in Middle East

