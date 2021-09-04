AudioCodes Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

AudioCodes' (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock up by 4.3% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on AudioCodes' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AudioCodes is:

16% = US$34m ÷ US$211m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AudioCodes' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, AudioCodes seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 20% seen over the past five years by AudioCodes. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AudioCodes' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 0.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AudioCodes fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is AudioCodes Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (implying that it keeps only 34% of profits) for AudioCodes suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, AudioCodes is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that AudioCodes' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

