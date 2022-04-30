AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AudioCodes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$40m ÷ (US$349m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, AudioCodes has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AudioCodes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AudioCodes here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

AudioCodes is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 78%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From AudioCodes' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what AudioCodes has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 287% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, AudioCodes does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

