Audi's 2023 Q6 E-Tron EV will use technology co-developed with Porsche

Ronan Glon
·2 min read



Audi announced it will fill the gap between the upcoming Q4 E-Tron and the E-Tron already in showrooms with a model called Q6 E-Tron. Due out in 2022, the crossover will share its underpinnings with the next Porsche Macan.

Company boss Markus Duesmann confirmed that the Q6 E-Tron is a little over a year from making its global debut during the annual general meeting that Audi held this month in its home town of Ingolstadt, Germany. He stopped short of telling attendees what the model will look like, though the Macan connection gives us a decent idea of what to expect in terms of dimensions. Audi will position the Q6 E-Tron as electric alternative to the Q5.

Don't let the common bones (and some of the inaccurate reports floating around the web) fool you: the Q6 E-Tron will not be merely a re-badged Macan. It will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that Audi and Porsche co-developed to underpin a range of relatively big luxury EVs. Like the Taycan and the Taycan Cross Turismo, both crossovers will feature 800-volt technology that promises to significantly reduce charging times.

We'll learn more about the Q6 E-Tron during the second half of 2021, and Audi will unveil the model in 2022. When it lands, it will join the Q4 E-Tron (pictured), the E-Tron GT, and both variants of the E-Tron in the firm's EV portfolio.

Porsche will introduce the second-generation Macan in 2022, meaning it might land in American showrooms for the 2023 model year. Earlier spy shots suggest the crossover will wear an even more rakish roof line than the current model, and a front end loosely inspired by the Taycan. Motorists not interested in going electric won't be out of luck — at least not yet. Porsche stressed that it will sell both versions of the Macan concurrently in some markets.

Related Video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • BMW Isn’t Giving Up On Internal Combustion Engines

    At least not anytime soon…

  • BMW speeds towards mostly electric cars by 2030

    BMW is speeding into the electric car revolution, though not quite as fast as some of its rivals.The German automaker projected on Wednesday (March 17) that at least half of its sales would be zero emission vehicles by 2030.BMW said its MINI brand would be fully electric by the early 2030s.It is, though, a more conservative target than some other carmakers in the race for cleaner driving.Earlier this month, Sweden's Volvo said its whole lineup would be electric by 2030.And German rival Volkswagen expects 70% of European sales at its core VW brand to be electric by 2030.In the short-term, BMW forecasts it will see some recovery from the health crisis.It sees a big year-on-year rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINI to its upmarket BMW and Rolls-Royce brands.BMW's optimism for the year ahead came on the same day industry data showed the car industry still faces a challenge to recover.The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said European car registrations fell sharply in February - down by 20.3% year-on-year.BMW itself saw a drop of 13%, though that was better than many rivals.Sales fell by a fifth at Mercedes-maker Daimler, while Renault saw a fall of almost 30%.

  • Pelosi’s push for 9/11-style Capitol riot commission stalls in political quicksand

    Pelosi is now eyeing a Plan B: tapping three House committees, run by Democrats, to do their own probe.

  • 838-HP Pagani Huayra R Unveiled with One-Off 9000-RPM V-12

    The track-only R is a $3.1 million, 30-unit sendoff to the Huayra line.

  • Jets potential trade target Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

    A sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, with attorney Tony Buzbee claiming the Texans quarterback "went too far" during a massage.

  • Why Lucid CEO Doesn't See Apple Car As Threat To EV Makers Like His Company And Tesla

    Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday that his electric vehicle startup welcomes potential competition from a company like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What Happened: In an interview on CNBC’s “Mad Money”, Rawlinson suggested there is always room for new entries in the car market as the EV market will eventually overtake the entire car market. “Ultimately, you know, this is a technology race. Tesla recognizes that and Lucid recognizes that, and I think that’s what differentiates so many of the traditional car companies,” Rawlinson told Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money," when asked about his thoughts on Apple’s potential plan to launch an electric car. There has been intense speculation over Apple’s potential partners on its self-driving electric vehicle. It was reported last month that Apple could still partner with Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) subsidiary Kia Corp. on electric vehicles. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Lucid Expansion Plans: Rawlinson, who previously led the engineering team that worked on Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan, also said in the interview that the order book of Lucid Motors is “filling up nicely” and affirmed the company’s plans to start production in the second half of this year. The company plans to introduce additional factory shifts at its Arizona manufacturing facility next year and further expand in the third quarter of 2023 to ramp production to 85,000 vehicles. The planned expansion will take this factory to production capabilities of 365,000 units annually. Lucid Motors plans to go public via a SPAC merger with blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV). The Newark, California-based company is on track to deliver its first car, the all-electric Lucid Air luxury sedan, in the second half of this year, while the Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. See Also: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It Matters: The EV segment is billed as the future of the automotive industry. In addition to startups, some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, aiming to keep Tesla at bay and to take a pie out of Tesla’s growing business. Price Action: Churchill Capital shares closed 8.4% higher on Tuesday at $31.10, but declined 3.2% in the after-hours session. Read Next: How Lucid's Plans For The Future Differ From Rival Tesla Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo: Courtesy Of Lucid See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Trail Android Rivals In 5G Speeds: ReportXpeng CEO Bought Shares In Rival Nio During 2019 Low© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jets among teams interested in S Keanu Neal

    The Jets are looking at safety Keanu Neal, who could be interested in playing linebacker.

  • US long-term mortgage rates edge higher; 30-year at 3.09%

    U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3% mark. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09% from 3.05% last week.

  • 23 new emerging fashion brands to watch — and shop from — this year

    There’s no better feeling than introducing someone to something cool — and that’s doubly true when it comes to fashion. The post 23 new emerging fashion brands to watch — and shop from — this year appeared first on In The Know.

  • Elizabeth Warren calls Senate filibuster racist

    Signaling a coming case by progressives, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Axios the Senate's legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, wasn't a creation of the founding fathers.What she's saying: "The filibuster has deep roots in racism, and it should not be permitted to serve that function, or to create a veto for the minority. In a democracy, it's majority rules."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: A leading theme among progressive Democrats is to ramp up moral pressure on more skeptical members of their caucus who are skeptical of reforming the filibuster. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) also played on this theme in a conversation with Axios' Kadia Goba."It's important that we not continue to allow the filibuster to be a tool used to suppress the right to vote, that black people have fought and died for," Johnson said, adding that he thinks moderate Democrats should consider changes to the Senate rule that would exclude it from applying to voting rights legislation. Playing on these members' legacy is also an emerging theme in their persuasion tactics, senior Democratic aides tell Axios. Do they really want to be remembered as standing in the way of the administration's ability to enact significant policy when Democrats not only control the White House but both chambers of Congress?Context: Warren explained to Axios that, during the Constitutional Convention, "the founders debated whether to require a supermajority in either House of Congress, and decided that government would function more effectively if both the Senate and the House worked by simple majority." "When they didn't want a simple majority, for example in an impeachment, they said so specifically. The filibuster is a later creation that was designed to give the South the ability to veto any effective civil rights legislation or anti lynching legislation."This understanding of the filibuster's origins is in part what's driving many Democrats' hopes at using their voting rights package to try and convince those on the fence to support changes.Go deeper: Democrats' two-step to filibuster reformBiden faces roadblocks on next agenda movesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Safari Dodge Hellcat Promises Adventure

    Oh this looks fun…

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Teen Vogue’s New Top Editor Out After Backlash Over Old Racist Tweets

    Marion Curtis/StarPix for Magnolia Pictures/ShutterstockJust days before she was set to begin the job, Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief is out at the publication following internal uproar over her decade-old tweets about Asians.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Alexi McCammond, a former Axios political reporter who was hired by Condé Nast earlier this month to lead Teen Vogue, will no longer join the fashion and lifestyle publication.Shortly after publication of this story, McCammond posted a statement to Twitter: “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about… and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote.And in an email to staff from Stan Duncan, forwarded by Condé Nast to The Daily Beast, the company’s chief people officer wrote that “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”Multiple people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Condé management called a meeting with staffers for Thursday afternoon to discuss the new editor’s exit.McCammond was heralded as a rising political star among the D.C. press corps for her headline-grabbing stories about the Trump White House and the 2020 presidential campaign, which garnered her an award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2019 and frequent appearances as a contributor on MSNBC.But her appointment at Teen Vogue ran into trouble just days after she was tapped for the position as its top editor.Shortly after the announcement of her appointment to the digital publication, critics of McCammond’s hiring resurfaced tweets she posted in 2011 using racist stereotypes about Asian people.Teen Vogue Staff Rail Against New Editor-in-Chief’s Past Tweets Mocking Asians“Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” McCammond, who is Black, wrote in one of the tweets, posted when she was in college. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong...thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” read another.McCammond had previously apologized for the tweets when they first resurfaced in 2019, and apologized again earlier this month, both in public statements and in internal memos to her new colleagues.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that McCammond met one-on-one individually with staff to apologize and discuss moving forward. Internal reaction was mixed: Some staff who spoke with The Daily Beast remained apprehensive, while others felt McCammond was appropriately remorseful for posts that she made when she was a teenager.“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused,” she wrote in a note addressed to Teen Vogue staff.Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why - pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021 “There’s no excuse for language like that. I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.”High-profile media figures, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes and NBC Peacock’s Mehdi Hasan, leapt to her defense, arguing that McCammond should not be punished professionally for social-media posts from when she was a teenager.Despite the outcry, the magazine publisher itself initially stood by McCammond. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, Condé Nast was aware of the tweets before McCammond was hired and questioned her about the old posts. The company initially defended McCammond in a series of statements to reporters, and published a public apology and statement on Teen Vogue’s Instagram account.But the public backlash to the resurfaced tweets seemed to rattle Teen Vogue staff. Many were still skeptical of the publisher’s handling of issues around race following last year’s internal company-wide reckoning over claims that it has fostered a toxic work environment for nonwhite staff. Multiple people familiar with the matter also told The Daily Beast the magazine’s staff thought Condé Nast was slow to respond to criticism of the old social-media posts as many readers admonished the publication and its staff online amid a national conversation around high-profile acts of racism and violence towards Asians.Following McCammond’s hiring, Teen Vogue employees sent a letter to Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch, expressing their concerns with the social-media posts and the public outcry. They additionally posted a public statement of solidarity with those concerned about McCammond’s old tweets.Beauty Brand Ulta Pulls Teen Vogue Ads Over New Editor-in-Chief’s Old Racist Tweets“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” staffers wrote in their public note. “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”Wintour hastily convened a virtual meeting with staffers earlier this month as a result. And the uproar over McCammond’s tweets shook the confidence of at least one advertiser.Popular cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty told The Daily Beast earlier this month that it halted its seven-figured advertising campaign with the Condé Nast-owned publication.“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” a company spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comFauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Federal projections show flat COVID vaccine supply in Florida for the rest of March

    Expectations of a surge in COVID vaccine supply have yet to materialize in Florida, and federal projections are signaling officials to expect similar supply levels — nearly 500,000 first doses per week — in the second half of March.

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.