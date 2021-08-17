Audit: 4 Cambria sheriff's deputies worked for municipalities while on county payroll

Katie Smolen, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·3 min read

Aug. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An audit of the Cambria County Sheriff's Office released Monday found that four deputies were working for municipal police while on the county payroll, and two were being paid by the county and the municipality for the same time.

In the audit, made public by Controller Ed Cernic, one deputy was found to be working for a municipality on county time for 17 separate hearings. The other three deputies were found to attend a hearing for a municipality on one occasion each.

Cernic said a tip came to his office on an anonymous fraud line, which prompted an audit of the sheriff's office.

"Our responsibility as a controller's office is to investigate any complaint that we get," Cernic said.

Cernic said the deputies in the audit attended hearings for other municipalities in their county uniforms with county vehicles.

"We determined that, by the time of day they were at the hearings, and what time they worked for the office," he said.

Neither Cernic nor the audit report named deputies specifically.

According to the audit, an individual referred to as Sheriff's Deputy No. 1 attended 17 hearings for a municipal police department from 2018 through 2020 during paid county hours, and was paid for nine of the hearings by both the county and the municipality.

In June 2020, the deputy was disciplined with a three-day suspension by Acting Sheriff Don Robertson for three violations that took place under late Sheriff Bob Kolar, according to the audit.

Cernic questioned Robertson's ability to discipline the deputy.

"The office-holder does not have the authority to determine the appropriate disciplinary action for an employee's misconduct," the audit said. "The county commissioners were not contacted in order to have the necessary involvement for this department's investigation and disciplinary determination."

Cernic said that he believes Sheriff's Deputy No. 1 may face further discipline.

"The one deputy in particular, is going to have to answer for all of this. There was a lot of abuse there," Cernic said. "The acting sheriff told me he disciplined him and most of his employees knew that without going through the (human resources) office and the commissioners, and he said a lot of that happened when Sheriff Kolar was in office."

Also in the audit report:

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 2 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2019, but was only paid by the county.

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 3 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, but was only paid by the county.

—Sheriff's Deputy No. 4 attended one hearing on paid county working hours in 2018, and was found to be paid by both the county and the municipality.

According to Cernic, as a part of the investigation "there are no violations that could be determined in relation to Acting Sheriff Robertson or Deputy (Tom) Owens" — who are both currently running for sheriff.

Cernic said that the audit was presented to the commissioners and the district attorney.

"I recommended to the commissioners to take immediate action until the district attorney completes his review of my report," Cernic said. "It is under investigation."

District Attorney Gregory Neugubauer said his office forwarded information to the state attorney general's office.

"The Cambria County District Attorney's Office received a complaint in mid-2020 regarding the potential that some county employees may be getting compensated by the county and local governments for the same part of workdays," Neugubauer said. "Given the amount of information to be gathered, the complexity of the matter, and the risk of the appearance of conflicts of interest, this matter was referred to the attorney general's office. I have forwarded a copy of the audit report, which I received, to the attorney general's office. My office has, and will continue to, forward all information which we receive to the attorney general's office."

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune- Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.

