Audit: California should track homeless spending, set policy

  • FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco's Civic Center. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
  • FILE - This May 21, 2020 file photo shows a homeless encampment on Beaudry Avenue as traffic moves along Interstate 110 in downtown Los Angeles. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, a homeless man takes food from a trash can in Los Angeles' Skid Row area, home to the nation's largest concentration of homeless people in Los Angeles. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a homeless man sleeps curled up on the steps of a police station in Los Angeles' Skid Row area, home to the nation's largest concentration of homeless people. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, beds fill a homeless shelter inside the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
1 / 5

California Homeless Audit

FILE - In this May 21, 2020, file photo, rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco's Civic Center. California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so disjointed and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
JANIE HAR

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic, yet its approach is so fragmented and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing, the state auditor said in a report released Thursday.

The office of state auditor Elaine Howle said that the state continues to have the largest homeless population in the nation “likely in part because its approach to addressing homelessness has been disjointed."

The office recommended that California copy other states in charging a single entity to oversee efforts or be responsible for developing a statewide strategic plan.

Sprawling tent encampments on city streets and along highways and river banks remain a common sight in California despite efforts to move unhoused residents to hotel rooms during the pandemic. About 150,000 people experiencing homelessness live in the state, including about half the country’s estimated 211,000 residents living unsheltered on the streets or in vehicles.

California lacks a centralized way to track spending to tackle its homelessness problem, so it's unable to determine where efforts are duplicative, the auditor said. Howle recommended that the Legislature grant more authority and responsibility to the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, also known as the homeless council, which was created in 2017 in part to coordinate funding and establish partnerships with stakeholders to develop strategies to end homelessness.

It has yet to do either, she said.

“Given the magnitude of the homelessness crisis in California and the amount of funding the state and federal governments commit to combatting it, the state needs to ensure that its system for addressing problems ... is coherent, consistent, and effective,” Howle said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature.

The auditor’s office identified at least nine state agencies spending $13 billion through 41 programs to address homelessness in the past three years. The programs included money to acquire and build new housing and relocation assistance to targeted help for certain populations, such as veterans, youth and victims of domestic violence.

But without the ability to track spending, it’s difficult to identify duplications or even to find out what works or doesn’t work, according to the report.

The social services department, for example, made $95 million available in fiscal year 2019 for financial help and housing services for people who are or about to become homeless. The same year, the housing and community development department also had $30 million available for housing relocation and stabilization services.

“As a result, there could be duplication of services between these two programs," the report noted.

The homeless council said it lacks the authority to compel state agencies to make policy or share spending data.

Last year, Newsom vetoed a bill that would have created a uniform data-collection system on homelessness spending, saying the measure was duplicative and would create additional and unnecessary data collection costs.

His office did not provide immediate comment on the audit.

Howle said the state homeless council should also develop guidance and best practices for “continuums of care," which are regional organizations that receive money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to battle homelessness.

Her office's review of five continuums of care found varying weaknesses, including insufficient annual analyses to determine “whether it has enough service providers to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness" and directed corresponding counties work to do so.

The Fresno Madera Continuum of Care disagreed with some of the recommendations, saying it had a good idea of where resources are lacking. It also declined a recommendation to establish a dedicated hotline for people to call.

The counties of Mendocino, Riverside, Santa Barbara, and Santa Clara generally agreed with the audit's recommendations, the report said.

Latest Stories

  • Myanmar coup: US announces sanctions on leaders

    President Biden backs measures against military leaders, as a woman shot by police remains critical.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Freed Saudi activist had electrodes fixed on her head during phone calls with relatives, family says

    A detained Saudi women’s rights activist had electrodes fixed to her head during phone calls with her family to prevent her speaking of the torture she suffered in prison, her sister said on Thursday after her release. Loujain al-Hathoul was released to her family’s home in Riyadh on Wednesday after 1,001 days in prison on charges related to her activism. Under her probation she is unable to travel, use social media or speak to the media. Her sisters, who live abroad, announced Thursday that Ms al-Hathoul will seek legal redress in Saudi Arabia for torture she said she suffered in detention. “She was tortured and she cannot forget this,” her sister Lina said, during an online press conference. The family have previously claimed Ms al-Hathoul was tortured – which Saudi authorities deny – but gave new details Thursday, including that the threat of electrocution stopped her speaking out. “If I complained about anything they were ready to electrocute me,” Lina said her sister told the family on Wednesday of her early months in detention. “It was months later that we found out about the torture” when Ms al-Hathoul was moved to another prison, Lina said. Ms al-Hathoul has identified one of her torturers as Saud Al Qahtani, a top adviser to the Saudi crown prince until he was sanctioned by the US over his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “He’s the only person that we know the name of who was present at the torture sessions,” Lina said. Mr Qahtani is notorious in Saudi Arabia, sometimes called the “lord of the flies” for his army of Twitter trolls used for attacking dissidents. “Loujain recognised him, he’s a public figure,” said her older sister Alia. Ms al-Hathoul now hopes to use the Saudi justice system to prove she was tortured and seek justice. “The torturers must be sentenced,” Lina said. In December, Ms al-Hathoul was sentenced to nearly six years imprisonment over her activism, which included demanding the right for women to drive and calling for the abolition of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship system. The decades old driving ban was lifted weeks after her arrest, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman eager to claim the credit for the reform. The 35-year-old prince muscled his way to become next in line to the throne in 2015, partly by projecting an image as a dynamic young reformer who could modernise the conservative kingdom. But the sisters believe that any reforms under Mohammed bin Salman are illusory. “MBS is far from being a reformer, he’s an oppressor,” said Lina, referring to him by his initials. “Women’s empowerment is a lie in Saudi Arabia, there are no real reforms,” she said. Lina said she was choosing her words carefully to avoid further negative repercussions for her family still in Saudi Arabia: “There’s really an atmosphere of fear under MBS.” The family believe Ms al-Hathoul’s early release was timed by the Saudi government to impress new US President Joe Biden, who has promised closer scrutiny of his close ally’s human rights record. “Saudi Arabia’s situation is tightly connected with what’s going on in the US,” Alia said. “The Biden administration made clear that they care about human rights.”

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Wisconsin judge denies request to re-arrest Kyle Rittenhouse, hike bond

    Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people during protests in Wisconsin last August, can remain free on bond and need not publicly disclose his whereabouts, a judge ruled on Thursday, denying prosecutors' requests. Prosecutors had accused Rittenhouse, 18, of violating his $2 million bond by not informing the court of his address. Rittenhouse's lawyers argued that safety concerns necessitated a move to a "safe house" and for him to conceal his whereabouts.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House Responds to Recent Wave of Violence Against Elderly Asian Americans

    President Joe Biden's Administration has expressed concern over the disturbing uptick in violence toward Asian Americans in recent weeks. Several disturbing videos have emerged showing unprovoked attacks on elderly Asian Americans, including at least three in the Bay Area within the last two weeks, as NextShark previously reported. During a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter how the Biden administration would address the issue, and whether the President had seen the videos.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Sheriff: Arrest in Black teen's disappearance and death

    Janet Irvin, 37, was jailed on charges of felony failure to report 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles missing and of contributing to juvenile delinquency, Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a news release and video statements. Deputy Kathleen Breaux, a spokeswoman for Romero, said she did not know whether Irvin has an attorney who could speak for her. Four attorneys for Charles' family said, “We are thankful that she is finally being held criminally responsible."

  • I reported on Ethiopia's secretive war. Then came a knock at my door

    An L.A. Times freelancer was assaulted and had her laptop stolen after she reported on rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • At least 3 dead in 100-car pileup in Texas

    Video shows cars and trucks smashed. Several people were reportedly trapped in their vehicles. Freezing rain and sleet fell overnight and, according to local news, police say the pileup was caused by the weather.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.