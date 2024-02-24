Audit finds lax state land leasing protocols cost Arizona programs millions

Arizona's flat 50% discount offered to private parties that lease state trust land for agriculture strays from best practices in comparable states and should be updated, a new audit says.

The discount is offered to companies that make improvements to the land they rent. But at least two other states base the amount of a discount on the cost of the improvements made, and Arizona should consider following suit, the report from the Arizona Auditor General says.

The report from the auditor calls on the Arizona State Land Department to keep better records of agricultural leases and reform how it assesses land values and sets rental rates. The department rents out land — proceeds from which benefit state programs like K-12 public education — based on rates not adjusted since 2006.

The audit affirms reporting by The Arizona Republic in 2022 that found outdated appraisals and limited regulation hamstrung the state from monitoring water use and charging fair market rate on thousands of acres of land leased for agriculture.

The coverage highlighted one Saudi Arabian company's local affiliate, Fondomonte Arizona, whose sweetheart deals to rent trust land to grow alfalfa also allowed it to draw unchecked from a key water source. Several of the company's leases in La Paz County have since been terminated by Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, whose administration has pledged to update groundwater management laws and preserve resources for Arizonans.

The audit offers yet more evidence of past failures, Hobbs said in a statement Friday.

"It's clear from this report that the previous administration failed to take action to protect the Trust and the beneficiaries by allowing unchecked amounts of groundwater to be pumped on cheap leases that did not deliver market value to our state," Hobbs said. "I will continue working to right the wrongs of the previous administration and do what’s best for the beneficiaries like our public schools."

Blaming the administration of former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey shortchanges a longstanding issue in the Grand Canyon State, one that is complicated by urban versus rural politics. Reform often stops at an impasse in the state Legislature.

In 1997 — nearly 30 years ago — another report by the auditor general said the State Land Department needed to make changes in order to maximize revenues, pointing out that its lease rates and revenue per acre for agricultural trust land were some of the lowest in the western United States.

The land was put in a trust by the federal government when it granted Arizona statehood. It's earmarked to benefit certain programs, like the Arizona State Hospital and corrections. The largest beneficiary when land is leased or sold is public education.

The latest audit says the State Land Department failed to do a wholesale appraisal of land or adjust rental rates for 17 years, despite state law requiring an appraisal every decade, and lacked information to correctly charge a handful of leaseholders. It notes that a 2018 market study — completed during the Ducey administration — did not lead to an increase in rental rates.

Had the state's 337 agricultural leases been updated after the 2018 study, the beneficiaries would have received an additional $3.4 million last year alone, according to the audit.

The audit reviewed other states in the Colorado River basin that have existing land leases to compare Arizona's policies. Colorado, like Arizona, offers a flat discount to lessees who make land improvements. Utah and Wyoming reduce rental rates, but do so based on the value of improvements such as the cost of adding irrigation, according to the audit.

The State Land Department agreed with six recommendations from the auditor, including that it must undertake an updated appraisal of agricultural land.

"We take the findings seriously and will strive to correct the issues," department spokesperson Lynn Córdova said. "We are already working on addressing some of the concerns and will continue to do so until everything has been remedied."

A process is underway to better assess the value of improvements that renters make to state land and factor those into rate discounts, according to the department.

"ASLD intends to identify a more equitable way of adjusting for improvements," the agency said in a formal response to the auditor general.

The audit is focused on Fondomonte but also highlights issues with accounting problems and management of leases across the state that are overseen by the State Land Department. In a statement Friday, the company said it was following the department's rules that apply to every lease holder.

"The State Land Department sets the price of the leases for every lease holder," the statement reads. "Fondomonte followed the department's rules and regulations for each lease."

