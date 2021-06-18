Audit: Monroe Extension employee stole $80K

Jun. 18—ALBIA — An office worker for Monroe County Agricultural Extension pocketed more than $80,000 in a three-year period, according to a new report by the state auditor's office.

The report has been forwarded to the local prosecutor, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General's Office. Online court records show the officer worker has been charged with a crime.

The special investigation by the Iowa Auditor's Office detailed purchases and transfers made by Madison Kahoe, who was a part-time office assistant. From late 2018 until mid-2020 when she was caught and fired, the auditor's office identified $81,536.04 in improper disbursements.

Most of those were from PayPal transfers from the extension's credit cards to Kahoe's bank account — those transfers totaling $69,151.31. But auditor's also identified $8,770.97 of personal purchases from Amazon.

With the extension's credit cards, auditors say Kahoe purchased numerous items over a three-year period from Amazon for personal use. Items included big ticket items like a $1,799 storage shed, as well as $600 on an Amazon gift card, and smaller items like Slim Jims, books and cashew nuts.

Purchases also include a $1,397.05 carport that was returned the same day.

The alleged fraud slipped by officials because Kahoe received the credit card statements and was responsible for reviewing charges and ensuring supporting documentation was provided.

The purchases and transfers continued until another employee was reviewing credit card charges and noticed payments to Kahoe's PayPal account in June 2020.

Officials with the extension office met with Kahoe about the charges on June 24, 2020, when she denied making the PayPal charges, according to the audit investigation. After not showing for work the next two days, she reported on June 29, 2020, then did not return again.

On July 10, 2020, officials sent her a letter terminating her employment due to council policy and attendance requirements.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.