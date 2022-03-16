Audit: Mortgage tax deduction primarily benefits wealthy, urban Oregonians

Oregon sacrifices about $500 million in tax money each year because it lets homeowners take a deduction to lessen their tax burden, state auditors said Wednesday.

The policy, known as the mortgage interest deduction, primarily benefits wealthy Oregonians in urban areas, state auditors said. It allows homeowners to subtract the interest they pay on their mortgage from the total amount of their income the state can tax.

Auditors said that reality conflicts with state laws and goals of promoting equitable tax policies that don’t stick lower-income people with higher tax burdens than their higher-earning neighbors.

About 500,000 Oregonians used the deduction in 2018, and on average saved $227 on their tax bills. But that dollar amount increased “substantially” at higher income levels, auditors said. The top 1% of income earners saved, on average, about $1,100.

Homeownership rates in Oregon are lower among Black, Latino and Native Oregonians than for white and Asian Oregonians. That means those groups are less likely to benefit from the savings the deduction allows, auditors said.

The report said that unless the legislature acts to change the deduction, it will “remain regressive and inequitable.”

If not for the deduction on mortgage interest, the state would otherwise collect about $1.1 billion more in taxes in the current two-year budget, auditors said.

Amid a national housing affordability crisis, activists have called attention to the deduction, pointing to it as an example of the government subsidizing housing for those who are least in need of government help.

Oregon and 29 other states and Washington, D.C., allow the deduction.

Since 2017, state lawmakers have introduced changes to the deduction − such as only allowing it for people below a certain income, but each effort has failed. In 2021, lawmakers introduced two similar bills that would have used the revenue saved to pay for other housing programs.

In 2020, when Gov. Kate Brown released her budget plan for the next two years, she called for the state to stop allowing the deduction on second homes, but the legislature didn’t approve the change.

While changing the mortgage interest deduction has gained popular support in recent years, there is also influential opposition -- and changing tax breaks in general. In 2018, business groups backed Measure 104, which would have required a three-fifths majority vote in both chambers of the Legislature when a bill would increase state revenues by changing tax deductions, credits or exemptions. That measure didn't get voters' approval.

"I think folks assume that any reform of the mortgage interest deduction will hurt their bottom line and increase their taxes," said Daniel Hauser, director of strategic policy projects at the Oregon Center for Public Policy, "When the reality, as the audit report showed, is that a relatively small share of taxpayers get the lion's share of the benefit and bills that have come forward in the past to reform the mortgage interest deduction have been really targeted."

The deduction has existed in state law for nearly a century. The federal government instituted an income tax in 1913, and allowed people to deduct mortgage interest from their federal taxable income, according to the audit report. When Oregon put its own income tax into place in 1923, Oregon allowed the deduction on the state level as well.

Deductions often exist to encourage certain behaviors. In this case, the deduction is represented by proponents as a way to nudge people to buy homes. But state and federal laws don’t state outright that’s the purpose of the deduction, according to a report cited by auditors from the Congressional Research Service.

In talking to people who help low- and moderate-income people who are seeking to buy homes, state auditors found that not having enough money for a down payment, high home prices and poor or no credit were the main reasons Oregonians struggle to buy a home.

“The affordable housing crisis is squeezing families across Oregon while the state’s largest spending on housing primarily flows to wealthy homeowners in the metro area. That is indefensible,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said in a statement Wednesday. “Every dollar spent keeping seniors and working families in their homes or helping renters stay housed has been scrutinized and debated by lawmakers. Meanwhile billions of dollars just walk out the backdoor with no questions asked. I can’t think of a worse example of waste and systemic inequality than that.”

Claire Withycombe is a reporter at the Statesman Journal.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Mortgage tax deduction mostly helps wealthy Oregonians, audit says