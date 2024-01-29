Audit Results are in for Dover Township, MO

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Mo. — The audit results are in for a Vernon County town.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has given Dover Township a rating of “good,” but also pointed out a few areas of improvement.

The report recommends the board of directors establish a formal annual road maintenance plan.

It also recommends that the board prepare annual budgets for the township funds as required by state law.

Recommendations to ensure disbursements are reviewed, approved, and documented, as well as a recommendation to prepare monthly bank reconciliations were also in the report.

Lastly, the board of directors were told to make sure meeting minutes included all necessary information.

The board has already responded to each of the issues, saying they have made, or are in the process of making those changes.

97 signatures were collected to review city finances, which originally prompted the audit to begin in July of last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.