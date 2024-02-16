Auditions for 'The Dining Room' with emeritus professor David Wheeler

Feb. 15—Auditions for "The Dining Room" will be held on Feb. 19 and 20 starting at 7 p.m. at The Acting Company in Yuba City. This production will be directed by David Wheeler who is seeking six actors — two men, two women, one teenage boy, and one teenage girl.

Auditions will involve cold readings from the script.

"The Dining Room" will be performed Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 29 through April 21 at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. Rehearsals are expected to take place Monday through Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the theater. For more information, visit actingcompany.org.

About the show

"The Dining Room" is a comedy written by A.R. Gurney that takes place in the dining room of a typical well-to-do American household. Now neglected, this room once served as a vital center of family life, hosting daily breakfasts, dinners, meetings, and many other special occasions.

The show progresses in a series of vignette-style scenes in which the six actors take turns playing various characters — some funny, some touching, and some rueful. Each vignette introduces a new set of people and events. Taken together, this mosaic of action creates an in-depth portrait of the vanishing upper-middle-class "WASP" — White Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

About the director

Wheeler is a graduate of Yuba City High School, Yuba College, and San Francisco State University with a master's degree that was focused in both acting and directing. His professional associations include acting, directing, and stage management at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Opera, American Conservatory Theatre, Walnut Creek Civic Arts Theatre, and The Drama Studio of London.

Now an emeritus professor of theater and film, Wheeler taught at Yuba College for 35 years before retiring in 2010. He then joined the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees where he served on the finance committee for 12 years.

In 1997, he was awarded the first medal for Excellence in Theatre Education by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Since then he has directed over 145 major productions including "Boeing, Boeing," "The Seagull," "An Inspector Calls," and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" for The Acting Company, where he currently serves on the board.