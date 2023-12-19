Auditions for GTW's production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' in January

Dec. 18—Ever since "Fiddler on the Roof" opened on Broadway in 1964, the musical has charmed audiences with its Eastern European melodies and rhythms, relatable characters and its universal themes of family, love, dignity and the meaning of tradition.

Now, Greenville Theatre Works is gearing up to present its own production of the classic.

Auditions for the production are scheduled for Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium at 2821 Washington St.

Those who wish to audition are asked by GTW to do the following:

—Enter the GMA through the backdoor that faces Pickett Street.

—Bring a resume and a headshot.

—Prepare 32 bars (or 1-2 minutes) of a song that showcases their voice. Please note that all singing during the audition will be done a cappella (without instrumental or recorded accompaniment).

Auditions will not need to be scheduled in advance and will be done in the order that the auditioners arrive and fill out their audition forms.

Callbacks are planned for Monday, Jan. 8 and performance dates are scheduled for March 8-10 and March 15-17.