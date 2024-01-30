Auditor approves election envelopes

Jan. 30—The Whitman County Auditor's Office is attempting to clear up confusion about the February special election's vote-by-mail envelopes.

Auditor Sandy Jamison stated in a news release the office decided to use thousands of leftover return envelopes from November's general election for the upcoming election. The old envelopes are printed with the Nov. 7 election date, which Jamison said doesn't affect February's election.

Constituents are asked to vote as usual, and to not be concerned by the expired date on the return envelopes. The ballots will be returned normally by the U.S. Postal Service to the office in Colfax, according to the news release.

Jamison said the decision saved money for Whitman County taxpayers. She apologized for not alerting voters ahead of time about the expired date on the old return envelopes.

Around 22,000 ballots were sent out by the office Friday; all ballots include the return envelopes from the last general election. Completed ballots must be postmarked by Feb. 13 to count.

Five school districts asking for support

Pullman School District is asking voters to consider two levies. A replacement school support levy for educational enrichment programs and operations would provide funding not offered by the state of Washington. If approved, it would provide $6.3 million annually for four years. Homeowners would be asked to pay, per $100,000 in assessed home value, $222 in 2025, $218 in 2026, $214 in 2027 and $210 in 2028.

Its other levy to fund technology capital projects would generate $300,000 annually over a four-year period. The proposition would provide funding to purchase technology and equipment, like classroom computers. Property owners would have to pay $11 each year from 2025-2028 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

Colfax School District has proposed a replacement educational programs and operation levy to cover expenses not funded by the state of Washington. It would provide about $1.1 million in 2025 and $1.14 million in 2026 if approved. Property owners would pay $214 in 2025 and $217 in 2026 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

LaCrosse School District is asking for a replacement educational programs and operation levy to offer funding not provided by the state of Washington. The proposition would garner $400,000 annually for four years. Homeowners would pay $152 in 2025, $147 in 2026, $143 in 2027 and $139 in 2028 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

St. John School District is asking constituents to consider two replacement levies. An educational programs and operation levy would provide $430,749 in 2026 and $443,671 in 2026 if approved. Homeowners would pay $160 both years per $100,000 in assessed home value.

A capital levy for health, safety and facilities improvements would fund improvements to playground equipment and facilities. The proposition would generate $345,605 in 2025 and $354,245 in 2026 if approved. Property owners would pay $129 both years per $100,000 in assessed home value.

Cheney School District, of which only a small portion is in Whitman County, has put two replacement levies and a bond on the February ballot. An educational programs and operation levy would provide $16.1 million in 2025, $17.1 million in 2026 and $17.9 million in 2027 for expenses not funded by the state of Washington. Property owners would pay $197 per $100,000 in assessed home value from 2025-2027.

A capital levy for technology, security and infrastructure improvements would fund purchasing and installation of security cameras and entry controls, as well as other infrastructure upgrades for safety. The proposition would provide $740,000 in 2025, $780,000 in 2026 and $820,000 in 2027. Homeowners would pay $9 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

The district is proposing a $72 million bond to construct a new elementary school in Airway Heights, acquire land for new and expanded facilities, and fund districtwide health and facility improvements. Improvements include expanding kitchens, improving bus loops, upgrading HVAC and connecting building sections at different locations.

The bond would be repaid from annual excess property taxes not exceeding 21 years. Homeowners would pay $53 per $100,000 of assessed home value, or $225 per year for a $425,000 home.

View all propositions on the Whitman County special election ballot by visiting whitmancounty.org/167/Auditor.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.