Auditor: Dollar General's failures reminder why vigilance needed to protect your money

Protecting your dollar

The recent unprecedented multiple failures of Dollar General to maintain accurate price scanners demonstrates the important role of your Franklin County Auditor’s Office in protecting your dollar.

As county auditor I serve as the chief sealer of weights and measures for the county, which means the auditor’s office inspects gas pumps and scanners of all businesses in the county outside of Columbus (which has its own Weights and Measures department) to ensure you are getting what you paid for.

After multiple inspection failures, it is clear Dollar General is not giving some consumers what they paid for.

For all stores throughout the county that continue to fail inspections, new stickers are being affixed that warn consumers “WARNING NONSEALED SCANNER SYSTEM” and feature a QR code you can scan to learn more about weights and measures inspections.

Your auditor’s office weights and measures inspectors protect residents from fraud every day.

They continue to inspect everything from gas pumps to credit card readers to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with Ohio law.

As your auditor I encourage you to join me in being vigilant in the fight against fraud and protecting your dollar.

Michael Stinziano, Franklin County Auditor

Justice is not swift for everyone

The Dec. 30 article "Fatal officer shooting trials among biggest local cases in '23" illustrated the classic disconnect in our legal system wherein trials for two quick-shooting police officers dating back over two years have yet to be held.

The case of Jason Meade, who shot an unarmed man five times in the back in his grandmother's home, has had at least two postponements since Dec. 2020, and now we are going to have a hearing in February...maybe? He has been free on bond since the shooting.

Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT deputy Jason Meade

Officer Adam Coy, who killed unarmed Andre Hill on Dec. 22 2020, with the excuse being his illuminated cell phone looked like a gun.

Why do I suspect they will both be found innocent or otherwise get a slap on the wrist.

Contrast the above with the upcoming trial of Gerson Fuentes who impregnated the well-publicized account of a 10-year-old girl who was given an abortion in Indiana.

His trial date is set for Jan 9, just a few months after the incident.

No time wasted for the justice system to get into action here. With DNA evidence, he may spend the rest of his life behind bars.

I'm all for quick trials and just punishment when found guilty but the contrast here is revealing on how our system [doesn't] work equally for all.

David Orndorf, Sunbury

